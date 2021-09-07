TORONTO -- Police have released surveillance camera images of a man they say filmed a woman while she was trying on clothes in a store at Vaughan Mills shopping mall last month.

On Aug. 13 at 3:45 p.m., a woman was inside a store at Vaughan Mills when she told police she sensed she was not alone.

“As she was trying on clothes in a change room, she noticed a man was kneeling down beside her with his mobile phone in his hand,” investigators said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “She believed he had taken a photo or a video.”

Police say they have so far been unable to identify the man, whose image was captured by several surveillance cameras in the mall, and are asking for help from the public to identify him.

He is described as being between 20 and 40 years-old, standing about six-feet-two inches tall, with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap, a Loony Tunes t-shirt, green shorts, white socks and Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.