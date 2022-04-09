Woman faces charges after assaulting officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener: police
A woman was arrested and faces charges after hitting a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening, Toronto police say.
Officers responded to reports of an altercation in the 500 level at the Rogers Centre shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Two individuals were asked to leave the stadium and as they were exiting one woman became combative and struck an officer, police said.
The woman was removed from the stadium and faces two charges, including being intoxicated in a public space and assaulting a peace or public officer.
No injuries were reported.
The Blue Jays rallied for a 10-8 win over the Texas Rangers in what was Toronto’s first home opener since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2022 puts high earners on notice, targets big banks but Singh wants Trudeau to go further
The 2022 federal budget includes a pair of tax increases for big banks and insurance companies that will bring in more than $6 billion in revenue and put high income earners on notice that they could be next. But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have gone further.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamoured to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.
Pakistan's embattled PM faces tough no-confidence vote
Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday, introduced by political opponents who say they have the votes to defeat him.
Space station's first all-private astronaut team docked to ISS orbiting platform
The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
MacKay recalls the French, German NATO 'no' to Ukraine that Zelenskyy denounced
Peter MacKay says he was chilled by a memory from his time as Canada's defence minister as he absorbed the recent images of Volodymyr Zelenskyy walking through the corpse-laden streets of Bucha.
Pierre Poilievre draws huge crowds, but which candidate will have the memberships?
With time ticking down for Conservative leadership candidates to get their money and paperwork in, Pierre Poilievre in particular wants people to know he's got the backing to win.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Before Will Smith, these five people were also disciplined by the academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that Will Smith would be banned from attending its events after slapping Chris Rock. In its 94-year history, at least five people have been expelled from the academy.
Montreal
-
Young woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night. It is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.
-
Montreal city council will reject proposed 20-storey condo tower on Lachine Canal
Montreal's city council will reject the proposed 20-storey, 295 condo tower that would have towered over all buildings along the Lachine Canal.
-
Lieutenant say there was no credible threat on Que. election night shooting and killing in 2012
Police have determined that there was a low level of danger outside Metropolis on election night in 2012 when a gunman shot and killed a lighting technician, according to a retired Surete du Quebec (SQ) lieutenant who helped oversee security.
London
-
Chatham teen walking to Windsor for children’s hospital in London
A teenager from Chatham will be walking to Windsor on Sunday to raise money for the London Children’s Hospital.
-
Photo radar nabs 2,000 speeders in London, so why were the cameras moved?
It was a busy first six weeks of operation for London’s new photo radar systems.
-
Emotional eye witness testimony at London murder trial
The final two Crown witnesses at a London murder trial described what they saw as a well-known fitness instructor died in the city’s downtown.
Kitchener
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.
-
Four airsoft gun incidents this week, expert weighs in on their use in the community
Police say someone was seen with guns in Waterloo Friday afternoon, the fourth incident involving airsoft guns in the past week.
-
Longer wait times at local hospitals due to COVID-19 absences
COVID-19 continues to affect staffing levels at hospitals in Waterloo Region. Cambridge Memorial says it had 74 employees off work Friday, while Grand River Hospital had 205.
Northern Ontario
-
Flood warning issued for Goulais River in Sault District
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is advising area residents that a flood warning is in effect for the Goulais River.
-
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
-
Timmins man charged with first-degree murder, arson in Alberta
A man wanted for sexual assault charges in Timmins is facing murder and arson charges in Red Deer, Alta.
Ottawa
-
Union calls on city of Ottawa to delay return to office plan due to COVID-19 situation
The Civic Institute of Professional Personnel sent a letter to Mayor Jim Watson this week, saying it was "urgently concerned" about the health and safety of its members and the broader community.
-
Isabelle Weidemann Day in the city of Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Tim Tierney will recognize Isabelle Weidemann's outstanding performance at the February games during a ceremony at Colonel By Secondary School on Ogilvie Road.
-
Ottawa's mayor calls for mandatory masks in essential stores, schools and on public transit
Mayor Jim Watson has asked city staff to look at whether the city of Ottawa can implement its own mandatory mask bylaw for public transit when the Ontario government's restrictions end this month.
Windsor
-
All clear given in Leamington, Ont. after police situation
Little information is available following a police situation in Leamington, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
700 additional jobs required at Stellantis-LG Windsor EV battery plant
The announcement of a new Stellantis-LG electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor in March promised 2,500 jobs, but the company is already tacking on more positions based on operational needs, according to local economic development officials.
-
Chatham teen walking to Windsor for children’s hospital in London
A teenager from Chatham will be walking to Windsor on Sunday to raise money for the London Children’s Hospital.
Barrie
-
Crown rejects diabetes expert testimony in wrong-way crash trial
Michael Grelowski, a type-one diabetic, crashed his SUV into a white minivan with a woman and her family inside on Highway 11 north of Orillia in 2018.
-
Ukrainian aid groups send Canadian drones to soldiers
Canadian-Ukrainian humanitarian organizations are purchasing drones to send to the front lines in Ukraine.
-
This Ontario township is launching a 4-day work week pilot project
The Township of Springwater is launching a new pilot program to improve the work-life balance of its employees.
Atlantic
-
RCMP actively searching for missing senior in Moncton; public asked to avoid Salisbury Road area
The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is asking the public to avoid the surrounding wooded area near Salisbury Road as police search for a missing senior who was last seen at a nursing home on Friday.
-
Two arrested after Halifax RCMP respond to Preston shootings; N.S. emergency alert cancelled
Two suspects were arrested and police were looking for a third after shootings in the Preston area prompted an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Friday night.
-
Nova Scotia doctor wait-list hits new record high with more than 88,300 people
Roughly 88,300 Nova Scotians are on the province's primary care wait-list, which hit a new record high April 1. The number of people waiting for a family doctor or nurse practitioner is up about three per cent from the month before.
Calgary
-
Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoods
Calgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
-
Six week trial coming to an end, jury ponders verdict in Calgary chef homicide
The fate of two men accused in the fatal stabbing of a well-known Calgary chef is now in the hands of a jury.
-
Calgary wastewater expert warns that viral levels 'higher now than it was at the peak of the Delta epidemic'
Calgary's wastewater is not sending the sort of pandemic messaging the province is trying to sell.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba flood forecasters monitoring Colorado low that could bring more than 30 cm of snow to the Red River basin
Manitoba’s flood forecasters are monitoring a Colorado low that could bring significant amounts of rain and snow to the Red River basin.
-
Police investigating 'serious occurrence' in William Whyte area
A police investigation is underway in Winnipeg’s William Whyte area Friday night.
-
Provincial investigation underway following gas leak in Selkirk
An investigation is underway after tens of thousands of litres of gasoline leaked at a Selkirk gas station.
Vancouver
-
ICBC hopes new app will help young drivers be more aware, crash less
Launched this week, the Street Sense app is essentially an educational video game that runs users through 15 scenarios involving common driving hazards in B.C.
-
'Homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs': Man sentenced for 2 stabbings in 16 minutes in Vancouver
A man who stabbed two people in the span of 16 minutes for reasons unknown was "anxious, homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs at the time," a B.C. judge said, announcing a one-day sentence for attempted murder.
-
Woman accused in alleged racist incident hurls racial slur outside Richmond courthouse
A Richmond couple allegedly involved in a racist incident at a Steveston coffee shop was in court Friday.
Edmonton
-
'We want him replaced': Kenney quiet ahead of vote as trust, unity become central issues
Friday appeared to be the calm before the storm in Alberta politics, with the premier and his camp mostly quiet in the week leading up to the kickoff of his leadership vote.
-
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMP
A suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
-
Edmonton high school teen sent to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after assault
A teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Friday, Alberta Health Services said, after an incident at McNally High School.