Woman faces charges after assaulting officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener: police

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike

Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamoured to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton