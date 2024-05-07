TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigating stabbing of driver after collision in Oshawa

    Police are on the scene of a collision and stabbing in Oshawa on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
    A driver was stabbed following a collision in Oshawa Tuesday afternoon, Durham police say.

    The incident occurred on Grandview Street North near Ridge Valley Drive.

    When officers arrived, they found one driver suffering from a stab wound.

    Police say the victim was taken to a trauma centre, and their condition is unknown.

    Meanwhile, officers are looking for the other driver involved in the collision. Detailed descriptions of the driver and their vehicle are not available.

    Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

