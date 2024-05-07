TORONTO
Toronto

    • One male dead after being found trapped under steamroller in Whitby

    One person has died after they were found trapped under a steamroller Tuesday morning in Whitby.

    Durham Regional Police Service said the incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Hopkins Street and Consumers Drive.

    Police said they received information that a male was trapped under a steamroller and was unconscious.

    “Life saving measure were commenced when emergency crews removed the steamroller, as the male did not have any vital signs,” police said in a news release.

    The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating. 

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

