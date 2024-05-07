One male dead after being found trapped under steamroller in Whitby
One person has died after they were found trapped under a steamroller Tuesday morning in Whitby.
Durham Regional Police Service said the incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Hopkins Street and Consumers Drive.
Police said they received information that a male was trapped under a steamroller and was unconscious.
“Life saving measure were commenced when emergency crews removed the steamroller, as the male did not have any vital signs,” police said in a news release.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating.
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
Federal government grants B.C.'s request to recriminalize hard drugs in public spaces
The federal government is granting British Columbia's request to recriminalize hard drugs in public spaces, nearly two weeks after the province asked to end its pilot project early over concerns of public drug use.
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump's hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006 that resulted in her being paid off to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.
MPs agree Canadian gov't should improve new disability benefit
The federal government needs to safeguard the incoming Canada Disability Benefit from clawbacks and do more to ensure it actually meets the stated aim of lifting people living with disabilities out of poverty, MPs from all parties agree.
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
CFL suspends Argos QB Chad Kelly at least nine games following investigation
The CFL has suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both the player and club.
Boy Scouts of America changing name for first time in 114 years, aiming for inclusivity
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America. It's a significant shift as the organization emerges from bankruptcy following a flood of sexual abuse claims and seeks to focus on inclusion.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's handling of Poilievre's 'wacko' House turfing a clear sign of Liberal desperation
When Speaker Greg Fergus tossed out Pierre Poilievre from the House last week, "those of us who have experience as parliamentarians simply couldn't believe our eyes," writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca
New charges for Ont. woman who previously admitted to defrauding doulas
The Brantford, Ont. woman who was previously sentenced to house arrest after admitting to deceiving doulas has been charged again in connection to a new victim.
Montreal
Longtime weather specialist Lori Graham announces she's leaving CTV Montreal
CTV News Montreal's ray of sunshine — Lori Graham — is leaving the station after more than 25 years. The longtime weather specialist announced on Tuesday that she is saying goodbye to her CTV family to spend more time giving back to the community, specifically, her faith community on the South Shore.
Quebec looking to limit sperm donations per donor after 3 men from same family father hundreds of children
Quebec is looking at tightening the regulations around sperm donation in the province following the release of a documentary that revealed three men from the same family fathered hundreds of children.
Montreal police, prosecutors launch project to better address strangulation cases
Montreal police and the Quebec prosecutor's office are launching a pilot project to help authorities better address domestic violence-related strangulations.
Ottawa
Person in distress prompts police response in Carleton Place, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a police response that has prompted shelter-in-place orders is over a barricaded individual in distress.
Travis Green to be head coach of the Ottawa Senators
Travis Green, 53, is the new head coach of the Ottawa Senators.
Drivers could face mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops in Ottawa, police warn
Ottawa police warn drivers pulled over for a traffic stop may be asked to provide a breath sample, as the service continues to see a rise in impaired drivers on the roads.
Northern Ontario
Man taken to Timmins hospital with gunshot wound after shooting on Sixth Avenue
People in Timmins are waking up to a heavy police presence and road closures in the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday morning.
'It looked so legit': Ontario man pays $7,700 for luxury villa found on Booking.com, but the listing was fake
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Kitchener
$9M in drugs seized by WRPS, two Kitchener residents charged
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the Waterloo Regional Police Services’ (WRPS) history.
Shots fired into residential building in Kitchener: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after they say shots were fired into a residential building in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.
London
Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed in the neck, Sarnia police say
An attempted murder charge has been laid after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at Sarnia's Rainbow Park on Monday evening.
A roundup of a different kind for Huron OPP
Officers in Central Huron helped a local resident round up a sow and her piglets.
Windsor
Windsor man on Canada’s top 25 most wanted list arrested
A Windsor man on Canada’s list of most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Edmonton, according to Windsor police.
Active investigation after report of dead body near east Windsor mall
Windsor police say there is an active investigation near the Tecumseh Mall in east Windsor.
Wanted offender unlawfully at large for 9 years captured by ROPE Squad
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has apprehended a wanted offender who went unlawfully at large nine years ago.
Barrie
Barrie city council proposes new turf sports field along waterfront
The City of Barrie is looking to take a step forward with plans for a new multi-use sports field along the waterfront, which will be brought to the general committee this week.
Sentences handed down in Barrie catwalk shooting
Sentencing has been handed down to two men who pleaded guilty for their roles in a Barrie catwalk shooting last spring that left the victim fighting for his life.
Man arrested for breaking into Barrie senior's home in east end, police say
A 42-year-old man accused of breaking into a senior's home in the early morning hours on Tuesday faces charges.
Winnipeg
Loblaws boycott arrives in Winnipeg
Fed up with the ever rising price of food, an online movement has sprung up to fight back in the form of a boycott.
'A big concern for us': Virologist on danger of avian flu outbreak coming to Canadian cattle
A Canadian virologist says an avian flu outbreak decimating wildlife in the United States should give us pause on this side of the border.
Encampment in support of Palestinians sets up on the University of Manitoba campus
Students at the University of Manitoba have started a protest encampment on a grassy open area on the campus in south Winnipeg.
Atlantic
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
Crash between pickup truck, motorcycle leaves 1 man dead: N.S. RCMP
A 20-year-old man has died following a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle in Union Corner, N.S., on Sunday.
IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient
The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.
N.L.
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
Evicted from St. John's, N.L. tent city, this man refuses bed in 'disgusting' shelter
A homeless man in Newfoundland says he refuses to sleep in a shelter after workers wearing balaclavas and haz-mat suits tore down a tent encampment in St. John's on Friday.
Edmonton
Oilers captain McDavid named Hart finalist along with MacKinnon, Kucherov
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was named a finalist for this year's Hart Trophy on Tuesday as he seeks to win the NHL's most valuable player award for a second straight season.
Alberta ombudsman says rules for developmental disabilities program unfair
Alberta's provincial ombudsman says a government body has unfairly denied a young man with autism the supports he needs.
Alberta UCP facing growing pushback following introduction of municipalities bill
It was a long time ago, but Jan Novotny still remembers the tanks rumbling through his hometown of Prague in 1968 when the Soviet Union enforced its will on the people of what was then Czechoslovakia.
Calgary
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
RCMP investigate vandalism of Cochrane's iconic Men of Vision statue
Cochrane's iconic The Men of Vision statue has been fenced off after vandals seemingly sawed into it.
Sexual assault victims encouraged to come forward after former Calgary teacher charged
Calgary police are hoping any other possible victims will come forward after a former Calgary teacher was charged with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
Regina
Sask. touts record number of surgeries after ranking last in knee and hip wait times
Saskatchewan health workers performed more than 95,700 surgeries in the last fiscal year, marking the highest annual surgical volume ever recorded, according to the provincial government.
'Life changing injuries,' Regina police give update on officer who was accidentally shot
Regina police say the officer who was accidentally shot by a fellow officer's gun last month suffered 'serious and life changing injuries,' adding he has a 'very' long road to recovery.
Sask. launches campaign aimed at sexual exploitation, human trafficking awareness
A new campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking and sexual exploitation was launched in Regina on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
Sask. landfill search sets example in quest to find victims of accused Manitoba serial killer
It's been one week since investigators began their search at the Saskatoon landfill, looking for answers in the MacKenzie Trottier case.
Saskatoon police renew calls for help solving historic homicide
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is again seeking public assistance in solving the 2006 homicide of Hughie James Assiniboine.
Vancouver
Vancouver man charged for allegedly withdrawing funds from 'frozen' accounts, regulator says
A Vancouver man who owes money to the B.C. Securities Commission has been criminally charged for allegedly withdrawing funds from accounts that were subject to a "freeze order."
Victoria police release photo of cyclist alleged to have spit into open car window
Police in Victoria have released a photo of a man who allegedly spit into the open window of a car last month.
Vancouver Island
Grieving B.C. family seeks apology over paranormal TV show as network removes broadcast
The family of a teenage girl who died in Victoria says it’s traumatized by an episode of a TV show about the paranormal – and its complaints have now led to it being removed from APTN and APTNlumi.ca.
Military judge orders suspended jail sentence, $3K fine for B.C. sailor who stole from shipmates
A former Canadian navy sailor was handed a $3,000 fine and a suspended jail sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his shipmates aboard a Pacific fleet frigate.