One male dead after being found trapped under steamroller in Whitby

One person has died after they were found trapped under a steamroller Tuesday morning in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police Service said the incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Hopkins Street and Consumers Drive.

Police said they received information that a male was trapped under a steamroller and was unconscious.

“Life saving measure were commenced when emergency crews removed the steamroller, as the male did not have any vital signs,” police said in a news release.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating.