    • Police investigating after man shot at Brampton park

    Peel police are on the scene of a shooting near Chinguacousy Park in Brampton on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Chopper24) Peel police are on the scene of a shooting near Chinguacousy Park in Brampton on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Chopper24)
    Peel police are investigating after a man was shot at a park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

    Officers were initially called to Chinguacousy Park in the area of Bramalea Road and Queen Street East shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a fight.

    The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

    No suspect information has been released. Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

    A track meet was happening at the park’s Terry Fox Track & Field Stadium at the time of the incident, police confirmed. It is not known if the victim was linked to the event.

    The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board confirmed that a number of its schools were participating in the event.

    “At this point, we are communicating with families whose children were participating in the event with intent to follow up with additional information as it becomes available,” the school board said in a statement.

    The shooting prompted several nearby schools to be briefly put on hold and secure. The City of Brampton said the park was also under lockdown due to the incident.

    The city noted that all evening permits at the park had been cancelled, but it remains open for “passive use.”

