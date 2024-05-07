TORONTO
Toronto

    • York Regional Police detective charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

    A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
    A York Regional Police (YRP) officer has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation.

    In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, YRP said their Professional Standard Bureau began investigating allegations against Detective Andrew Burford last March.

    Details about the allegations or the investigation are not being released “in the interest of victim protection,” YRP said.

    Burford is facing three counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

    The detective, who has been a member of YRP since 2004, was also suspended with pay on March 4.

