York Regional Police detective charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement
A York Regional Police (YRP) officer has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation.
In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, YRP said their Professional Standard Bureau began investigating allegations against Detective Andrew Burford last March.
Details about the allegations or the investigation are not being released “in the interest of victim protection,” YRP said.
Burford is facing three counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.
The detective, who has been a member of YRP since 2004, was also suspended with pay on March 4.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former homicide detective explains how police will investigate shooting outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion
Footage from dozens of security cameras in the area of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion could be the key to identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and seriously injuring a security guard outside the rapper’s sprawling home early Tuesday morning, a former Toronto homicide detective says.
RCMP not investigating possible foreign interference cases related to Chiu, Dong: Duheme
Canada's federal police force is not investigating any possible instances of foreign interference in the cases of former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu and Liberal-turned-Independent MP Han Dong, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says.
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump's hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006 that resulted in her being paid off to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
Air France flight from Paris to Seattle lands in Iqaluit after heat smell in cabin
A plane travelling from Paris to Seattle was forced to make an emergency landing in Iqaluit after there was a heat smell in the cabin during the flight.
CFL suspends Argos QB Chad Kelly at least nine games following investigation
The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both the player and club.
Boy Scouts of America changing name for first time in 114 years, aiming for inclusivity
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America. It's a significant shift as the organization emerges from bankruptcy following a flood of sexual abuse claims and seeks to focus on inclusion.
Federal government grants B.C.'s request to recriminalize hard drugs in public spaces
The federal government is granting British Columbia's request to recriminalize hard drugs in public spaces, nearly two weeks after the province asked to end its pilot project early over concerns of public drug use.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's handling of Poilievre's 'wacko' House turfing a clear sign of Liberal desperation
When Speaker Greg Fergus tossed out Pierre Poilievre from the House last week, "those of us who have experience as parliamentarians simply couldn't believe our eyes," writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Longtime weather specialist Lori Graham announces she's leaving CTV Montreal
CTV News Montreal's ray of sunshine — Lori Graham — is leaving the station after more than 25 years. The longtime weather specialist announced on Tuesday that she is saying goodbye to her CTV family to spend more time giving back to the community, specifically, her faith community on the South Shore.
-
Quebec looking to limit sperm donations per donor after 3 men from same family father hundreds of children
Quebec is looking at tightening the regulations around sperm donation in the province following the release of a documentary that revealed three men from the same family fathered hundreds of children.
-
Liberal MP calls witnesses 'full of s---' in committee on protecting French in Quebec
Exasperated by comments made by two witnesses campaigning for the protection of French in Quebec, Franco-Ontarian Liberal MP Francis Drouin made it clear what he thought of them, saying they're "full of s---."
Ottawa
-
Police operation in Carleton Place, Ont. resolved without incident: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a police response that prompted shelter-in-place orders is over a barricaded individual in distress. The incident has now been resolved.
-
Travis Green to be head coach of the Ottawa Senators
Travis Green, 53, is the new head coach of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Drivers could face mandatory alcohol screening during traffic stops in Ottawa, police warn
Ottawa police warn drivers pulled over for a traffic stop may be asked to provide a breath sample, as the service continues to see a rise in impaired drivers on the roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
-
Man taken to Timmins hospital with gunshot wound after shooting on Sixth Avenue
People in Timmins are waking up to a heavy police presence and road closures in the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street on Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury police say suspended driver was speeding, had $26K in drugs in the vehicle
A 28-year-old suspended driver was arrested in Chelmsford last week after a failed attempt at fleeing Sudbury police.
Kitchener
-
New charges for Ont. woman who previously admitted to defrauding doulas
The Brantford, Ont. woman who was previously sentenced to house arrest after admitting to deceiving doulas has been charged again in connection to a new victim.
-
$9M in drugs seized by WRPS, two Kitchener residents charged
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the Waterloo Regional Police Services’ (WRPS) history.
-
Concerns raised over WRDSB's use of AI
A social media post made by the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB) is causing some backlash because of its use of artificial intelligence to help write it.
London
-
'I’d give them a one-way ticket out of here!' Sarnia councillor reacts in wake of police investigation at homeless encampment
The City of Sarnia will not clear out a homeless encampment in a city park anytime soon. The decision comes after a heated debate and multiple legal opinions — it also came just an hour before a serious stabbing occurred.
-
'A recent onslaught': London, Ont. social service agency calls out city councillor’s social media campaign
A social service agency that offers support primarily geared to sex workers has written a pointed letter to London City Council, but appears to be focused on one council member in particular.
-
Security guard shot, critically injured outside of Drake's Toronto mansion
A security guard working at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion in Toronto was seriously injured in a shooting outside the residence early Tuesday morning, police said.
Windsor
-
Windsor man on Canada’s top 25 most wanted list arrested
A Windsor man on Canada’s list of most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Edmonton, according to Windsor police.
-
Active investigation after report of dead body near east Windsor mall
Windsor police say there is an active investigation near the Tecumseh Mall in east Windsor.
-
Wanted offender unlawfully at large for 9 years captured by ROPE Squad
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has apprehended a wanted offender who went unlawfully at large nine years ago.
Barrie
-
Bracebridge OPP officer headed to trial on assault charges for incident caught on camera
Bracebridge OPP Const. Scott Anthony has hired Toronto defence lawyer Peter Brauti to defend him ahead of his assault case heading to trial.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in Midland
Police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in the Town of Midland.
-
Casino Rama sets the stage for rock nostalgia with new concerts
Casino Rama Resort is amping up its 2024 entertainment lineup with three new rock performances, promising fans a nostalgic journey.
Winnipeg
-
'A big concern for us': Virologist on danger of avian flu outbreak coming to Canadian cattle
A Canadian virologist says an avian flu outbreak decimating wildlife in the United States should give us pause on this side of the border.
-
Encampment in support of Palestinians sets up on the University of Manitoba campus
Students at the University of Manitoba have started a protest encampment on a grassy open area on the campus in south Winnipeg.
-
Abinojii Mikanah: New signage installed on roadway formerly known as Bishop Grandin
New signage has been installed on a Winnipeg roadway that city council unanimously voted to rename because of its ties to residential schools.
Atlantic
-
Alcohol believed to be a factor in boating incident after 2 men die: N.S. RCMP
Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a boat they were travelling in sank in the Annapolis River in Granville Centre, N.S., on Monday.
-
Halifax Regional Police officer charged with assault against female he knows: SiRT
Nova Scotia's police watchdog says a Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault.
-
N.B. government seeks legislation changes on impaired driving, student protection and bail hearings
The New Brunswick government hit the ground running at the legislature with several act amendments on Tuesday.
N.L.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
Edmonton
-
Alberta ombudsman says rules for developmental disabilities program unfair
Alberta's provincial ombudsman says a government body has unfairly denied a young man with autism the supports he needs.
-
Alberta man wanted for child pornography arrested while attempting to leave Canada: RCMP
An Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is in custody after police received information that he was in B.C. and trying to leave the country.
-
3 accused in Nijjar killing make first court appearance in B.C.
Three Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have appeared by video in a British Columbia court, with scores of Sikh community members inside and outside the hearing.
Calgary
-
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
-
Calgary trying to keep pace with filling potholes as more appear
The City of Calgary has its hands full as more than 6,700 potholes have been filled since the start of the year, following up on its record-setting 33,489 pothole repairs last year.
-
RCMP investigate vandalism of Cochrane's iconic Men of Vision statue
Cochrane's iconic The Men of Vision statue has been fenced off after vandals seemingly sawed into it.
Regina
-
Albert Street flood alert system causes confusion for commuters
On the same day the City of Regina activated its new flood warning system for the Albert Street underpass – drivers were faced with confusion when the system activated despite no flooding.
-
Sask. government touts record number of surgeries, despite lingering questions over its methods
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health is touting a record number of surgeries performed in the last fiscal year, despite ranking last in the country for knee and hip replacement wait times.
-
'Life changing injuries,' Regina police give update on officer who was accidentally shot
Regina police say the officer who was accidentally shot by a fellow officer's gun last month suffered 'serious and life changing injuries,' adding he has a 'very' long road to recovery.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan care home where elderly man was allegedly attacked suspended after inspection
A Saskatchewan care home where an elderly man was allegedly attacked is suspended from taking on hospital patients following a recent inspection of the facility.
-
The lone road into this Sask. village is so bad some locals drive through the ditch
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
-
Sask. government touts record number of surgeries, despite lingering questions over its methods
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health is touting a record number of surgeries performed in the last fiscal year, despite ranking last in the country for knee and hip replacement wait times.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Downed tree closes Lions Gate Bridge, 'major delays expected'
Drivers travelling between Vancouver and the North Shore are being warned to expect significant delays as a downed tree led to the closure of the Lions Gate Bridge Tuesday.
-
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government approved B.C.'s request Tuesday to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
-
3 accused in Nijjar killing make first court appearance in B.C.
Three Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have appeared by video in a British Columbia court, with scores of Sikh community members inside and outside the hearing.
Vancouver Island
-
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government approved B.C.'s request Tuesday to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
-
Orca pod spotted in vicinity of orphan B.C. killer whale, but no evidence of family
A reported sighting of an orca pod off Vancouver Island near where an orphan killer whale is spending her time after escaping from a lagoon has an expert expressing caution and downplaying a possible family reunion.
-
Grieving B.C. family seeks apology over paranormal TV show as network removes broadcast
The family of a teenage girl who died in Victoria says it’s traumatized by an episode of a TV show about the paranormal – and its complaints have now led to it being removed from APTN and APTNlumi.ca.