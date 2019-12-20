Woman dies following assault in Weston
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 8:38PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 9:59PM EST
TORONTO -- A woman has died following an assault in the city's Weston neighbourhood on Friday night, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue after recieving a report of unknown trouble at a building in the area around 7:30 p.m.
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim unconscious.She was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police later said the woman had been pronounced dead.
No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the death.
