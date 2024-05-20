TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman dead after stabbing in Mississauga: police

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
    Share

    Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in Mississauga on Monday morning.

    Officers were called to the area of Britannia Road East and Whittle Road at 9:25 a.m., Peel Regional Police said in a post to X Monday afternoon.

    A female adult was located deceased at the scene, they said.

    A homicide investigation is now underway.

    No other details have been released by police.

    More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Katy Perry sings goodbye to 'American Idol'

    Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News