Woman dead after stabbing in Mississauga: police

Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in Mississauga on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Britannia Road East and Whittle Road at 9:25 a.m., Peel Regional Police said in a post to X Monday afternoon.

A female adult was located deceased at the scene, they said.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

No other details have been released by police.

More to come.