Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
The unofficial start of summer is upon us. If you still haven't made plans for Victoria Day, here’s what’s open and closed around Toronto on Monday.
Open:
- Select malls (Eaton Centre, CF Markville, Pacific Mall, Square One, Toronto Premium Outlets, Vaughan Mills, Bramalea City Centre)
- Cineplex theatres
- Tourist attractions: Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Art Gallery of Ontario, Royal Ontario Museum, Casa Loma, Hockey Hall of Fame, Ontario Science Centre, Canada’s Wonderland, Aga Khan Museum, Bata Shoe Museum, Riverdale Farm, High Park Animal Display, and Gardiner Museum
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations (call your local store or check the hours of your store online)
- Rabba Fine Foods, T&T Supermarket, Wine Rack stores
- Rogers Centre with the Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox at 3:07 p.m.
- TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but start earlier at 6 a.m.
- GO Transit will run on a Sunday schedule
- Fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Closed:
- Government offices, Canada Post offices, banks
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre (but some restaurants will be open), Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Dufferin Mall, CF Don Mills
- LCBO, Beer Store
- Toronto Public Library branches
- Most grocery stores (call your local store or check the hours of your store online)
- St. Lawrence Market
- Toronto History Museums
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Iran's president and foreign minister die in helicopter crash at moment of high tensions in Mideast
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's foreign minister were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two key leaders as extraordinary tensions grip the wider Middle East.
The push to Parliament's summer hiatus is about to begin, here's what you need to know
When MPs file back in to the House of Commons on Tuesday, it will be for the final five-week parliamentary push before hitting the barbecue circuit. Looking ahead to what could be a raucous rush to the summer hiatus, CTVNews.ca spoke with top House representatives to get a sense of what's atop their priority list.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you’ve been to a party lately and haven’t seen someone drinking a BORG, you’re likely not partying with college students.
Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection with US$100 million in financing commitments
U.S.-based restaurant chain Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Florida court after securing $100 million in financing commitments from its existing lenders, the company said on Sunday.
What we know so far about the helicopter crash that killed Iran's president
The apparent crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister on Sunday sent shock waves around the region.
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Netanyahu
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in connection with their actions during the seven-month war between Israel and Hamas.
The world's best airline is paying staff a bonus of 8 months' salary
Singapore Airlines will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.
Q&A: Kevin Costner on unveiling his western saga 'Horizon' at Cannes
A month before Kevin Costner puts the first instalment of his multi-chapter western 'Horizon: An American Saga' into theatres, the actor-director came to the Cannes Film Festival to unveil his self-financed passion project.
Britain slammed in inquiry for infecting thousands with tainted blood and covering up the scandal
British authorities and the country's public health service knowingly exposed tens of thousands of patients to deadly infections through contaminated blood and blood products, and hid the truth about the disaster for decades, an inquiry into the U.K.'s infected blood scandal found Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Ex-partner charged with first-degree murder after 55-year-old woman killed in Montreal
Less than 24 hours after Montreal's 12th homicide investigation began, Montreal police confirmed that a 55-year-old woman's death in St. Michel is the island's 13th homicide. The woman's ex-spouse has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Two men, 18 and 20, charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death in St. Henri: Montreal police
Two young men, 18 and 20, have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man, who was killed on Saturday.
-
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, May 19, 2024
CTV News Montreal at 6 o'clock for Sunday, May 19, 2024 with anchor Angela MacKenzie.
Ottawa
-
Stittsville residents seeking answers as bylaw cracks down on street basketball nets
Stittsville residents on Kearnsley Way are seeking answers after an unusual bylaw crackdown on Friday. Every home with a basketball net received a ticket instructing homeowners to remove their nets from the road.
-
Review of Ottawa police operations during 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary protests finds gaps in communications
A review of the Ottawa Police Service's (OPS) operations during a "Freedom Convoy" anniversary demonstration in February finds there are gaps in communications between commanding officers when handling major events.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say toxic drugs are circulating through northeastern Ontario
Canada’s largest First Nations police service, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service issued a community safety alert as extremely toxic drugs are likely circulating in many of the communities it serves.
-
Sudbury driver charged with stunt driving with no insurance on Hwy 69
A Sudbury driver is accused of travelling 155km/h on Highway 69 without insurance last week.
-
Large aircraft doing testing at North Bay airport
An international aerospace company is using North Bay, Ont.’s airport as a testing centre this month.
Kitchener
-
Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
-
Police investigating shooting at Waterloo business
No injuries were reported after an overnight shooting at a Waterloo business.
-
What's closed for Victoria Day in Waterloo Region
Before you head out the door Monday, see what's open and closed for Victoria Day.
London
-
London police seeking missing 14-year-old boy
The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
-
Vehicle submerged in Sarnia Bay
Sarnia Police, assisted by Lambton EMS, are investigating after a car ended up in the Sarnia Bay.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Victoria Day Monday
Whether you’re looking for fun things to do to in the city or need to run some last minute errands, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day Monday.
Windsor
-
Two pedestrians killed in Chatham-Kent collision
Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Charing Cross Road and Horton Line just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
-
Here's what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day 2024
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day on Monday, May 20, 2024.
-
7-year-old Pokémon prodigy heading to Hawaii for world championship tournament
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
Barrie
-
Thousands flock to Simcoe County beaches during long weekend
The Victoria Day long weekend brought crowds to Simcoe County, with beaches and highways bustling with activity.
-
What's open and closed on Victoria Day
On Monday, Government offices and services that will be closed include:
-
Collingwood Blues crowned centennial cup champions
The Collingwood Blues have emerged as the National Champions.
Winnipeg
-
Mixed emotions as wildfire evacuees are allowed to return home
Evacuees from Cranberry Portage were allowed to return home Sunday after hundreds were evacuated due to a major wildfire threatening the area.
-
Officer taken to hospital after Abinojii Mikanah crash
A major artery in Winnipeg is dealing with significant backups after a crash involving a police cruiser.
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Atlantic
-
Runners 'Giv'er' at the Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax
Thousands in Halifax strapped on their running shoes over the weekend, as marathoners in Halifax were ready to “Giv’er” in this years Blue Nose Marathon.
-
Nova Scotia byelection vote set for Tuesday in riding formerly held by popular Tory
Voters in the rural Nova Scotia provincial electoral district of Pictou West are ready to go to the polls Tuesday in a riding that voted decisively Tory in the 2021 provincial election.
-
Wild breed shows potential for developing drought-resistant potato: researcher
Federal scientists in Atlantic Canada are trying to develop a new breed of potato that is better adapted to growing conditions brought on by climate change.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Edmonton
-
McDavid expects 'great Game 7' after Oilers rebound against Canucks
A full-game effort by the Edmonton Oilers led to their 5-1 victory over the Canucks in Game 6 on Saturday to send the best-of-seven series to the limit, with the decisive showdown set for Monday in Vancouver.
-
RCMP warn of grandparent scams targeting Westlock, Morinville residents
RCMP are issuing a warning after a string of scams aimed at residents in Westlock and the surrounding area.
-
UCP constituency youth event sparks controversy online over age range
An Alberta RCMP officer was one of many who raised concern online over the age range at an upcoming UCP constituency youth event.
Calgary
-
Cell phone use and testing motions pass at Alberta Teachers’ Association General Assembly
More than 500 delegates from across the province met in Calgary Saturday for the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) General Assembly, where the topics included curriculum, classroom sizes, funding and students’ smartphone use.
-
Calgary Transit offers free ride for road runners
Calgary transit will be free for runners next Sunday morning.
-
What we know so far about the helicopter crash that killed Iran's president
The apparent crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister on Sunday sent shock waves around the region.
Regina
-
Sask. police watchdog called in following 'serious incident' involving Regina SWAT
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called in to investigate an incident involving Regina's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
-
Moose Jaw street closed 'indefinitely' as police investigate crash scene
Moose Jaw police are advising the public to avoid a tract of 9th Avenue Northeast as officers respond to a collision in the area.
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Saskatoon
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders visit Saskatoon for Green and White day
Hundreds of Saskatoon's football fans gathered at Saskatoon Minor Football (SMF) field Saturday to experience the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season ahead of their home opener.
-
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
Vancouver
-
Canucks' Brock Boeser out for decisive Game 7 vs. Oilers: reports
Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports.
-
4 homes lost due to wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C.
A wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., completely destroyed four homes, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
-
B.C. RCMP appeal for information in decades-old triple murder
Mounties in B.C. renewed an appeal Sunday for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a triple murder more than 25 years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
4 homes lost due to wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C.
A wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., completely destroyed four homes, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
-
Employee information ‘compromised’ during London Drugs cyberattack, company says
Employee information may have been “compromised” during a cyberattack that shut down London Drugs stores across western Canada, according to the company.
-
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.