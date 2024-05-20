Three-vehicle crash in Vaughan, Toronto man charged with impaired driving
A 35-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision Sunday night in Vaughan, Ont.
According to the OPP, the collision happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 400 and Teston Road. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash.
One man, a 35-year-old from Toronto, has been arrested and charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams.
In addition to those charges, police say that his vehicle has been impounded for seven days, and he is facing a 90-day licence suspension.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada outlines national action plan to fight auto theft
The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal from former Guantanamo detainee Omar Khadr
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by a Canadian-born former Guantanamo detainee who was seeking to wipe away his war crimes convictions, including for killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan.
What is BORG drinking, and why is it a dangerous trend? An expert explains
If you've been to a party lately and haven't seen someone drinking a BORG, you're likely not partying with college students.
Iran's president and foreign minister die in helicopter crash at moment of high tensions in Mideast
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the country's foreign minister were found dead Monday hours after their helicopter crashed in fog, leaving the Islamic Republic without two key leaders as extraordinary tensions grip the wider Middle East.
Michael Cohen says he stole from Trump's company as defence presses key hush money trial witness
Michael Cohen testified Monday that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from his ex-boss Donald Trump’s company, an admission defence lawyers hope to use to undermine Cohen’s credibility.
The world's best airline is paying staff a bonus of 8 months' salary
Singapore Airlines will reward its employees with a bonus worth nearly eight months of salary, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Friday.
Woman, 35, in critical condition after her truck collided with a Via Rail train near Montreal
A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after the pick-up truck she was driving was struck by a Via Rail passenger train Monday morning in Quebec's Monteregie region.
Canucks' Brock Boeser out for decisive Game 7 vs. Oilers: coach
Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports.
Investors watching posts from 'Crypto King' in the wake of fraud, money laundering charges
Former investors of the self-styled “Crypto King” say they are watching his social media accounts and worried his displays of wealth are signs he’s spending their money, even now, as another large expense tied to Aiden Pleterski has triggered a previously unreported lawsuit.
Montreal
-
Jury finds Andrei Donet guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Montreal teen
A jury has found a 21-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Montreal teenager Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside his school in 2021.
-
-
Ottawa
-
St. Laurent Station to stay closed until at least Wednesday: OC Transpo
The St. Laurent LRT station will remain closed until at least Wednesday as OC Transpo continues to repair and inspect damaged ceiling tiles and concrete above both rail platforms.
-
Stittsville residents seeking answers as bylaw cracks down on street basketball nets
Stittsville residents on Kearnsley Way are seeking answers after an unusual bylaw crackdown on Friday. Every home with a basketball net received a ticket instructing homeowners to remove their nets from the road.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Hwy. 144 crash kills northern Ontario motorcycle driver
A 33-year-old from Espanola was killed Sunday following a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 144.
-
Suspect enters Sault police cruiser, challenges officers to fight
A 24-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following a bizarre incident in which the suspect got themselves in trouble when police were in the area for another call.
Kitchener
-
Suspect seriously injured in York, Ont. after ammunition detonates in fire, OPP say
A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ont.
-
Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
-
Police investigating shooting at Waterloo business
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify a person in connection to a weekend shooting in Waterloo.
London
-
Car pulled out of Sarnia Bay
Emergency crews have pulled a submerged car out of Sarnia Bay.
-
'I’m fired up': London, Ont. golfer Cam Kellett earns berth into RBC Canadian Open
Cam Kellett of London, Ont. is about to play his first ever PGA Tour event.
-
Windsor
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle on Erie Street: WPS
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.
-
Cryptocurrency scam warning from police
Windsor police are warning the public about cryptocurrency scams in the community.
-
Sizzling Victoria Day weather forecast
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect a hot few days.
Barrie
-
New cenotaph unveiled in Warminster to honour veterans
A new cenotaph was unveiled in Warminster on Sunday.
-
19-Year-old driver caught speeding double the posted limit
A 19-year-old driver was caught driving double the posted speed limit in Innisfil on Sunday.
-
Boaters issued tickets for alcohol consumption over long weekend
OPP monitored the waters of Georgian Bay during the Victoria Day long weekend and issued tickets to boaters who consumed alcohol.
Winnipeg
-
Premier Kinew announces byelection date for Heather Stefanson's former constituency
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle along Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police is investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and later died from her injuries Sunday.
-
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Atlantic
-
25-year-old arrested after reports of man with knife at New Glasgow business
New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested a man after receiving reports of someone with a knife at a business on Westville Road in New Glasgow, N.S., on Saturday.
-
N.S. government spends $350,000 in funding on first of its kind simulator for NSCC
The Nova Scotia government is funding a new fisheries simulator for the NSCC Shelburne Campus which will allow students to practise operating fishing vessels while on land.
-
Man charged with firearm offences after pharmacy locked down in Meteghan, N.S.: RCMP
Police have charged a man with multiple firearm-related offences after an incident outside a pharmacy in Meteghan, N.S., last week.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Edmonton
-
-
This wildfire season, changes are coming to better inform people about smoke hazards
Last year’s record-breaking wildfire season forced Canadians to become familiar with the scale of air pollution as hazardous smoke drifted across the country.
-
McDavid expects 'great Game 7' after Oilers rebound against Canucks
A full-game effort by the Edmonton Oilers led to their 5-1 victory over the Canucks in Game 6 on Saturday to send the best-of-seven series to the limit, with the decisive showdown set for Monday in Vancouver.
Calgary
-
'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
Teen missing in Airdrie, Alta.; police asking for public assistance
Mounties out of Airdrie need your help in their search for a youth missing since Saturday.
-
Regina
-
Regina firefighters rescue patient from inside garbage truck
It's not a call that's made often, but Regina fire crews helped rescue someone from inside a garbage truck on Monday morning.
-
Sask. police watchdog called in following 'serious incident' involving Regina SWAT
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been called in to investigate an incident involving Regina's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
-
Moose Jaw street closed 'indefinitely' as police investigate crash scene
Moose Jaw police are advising the public to avoid a tract of 9th Avenue Northeast as officers respond to a collision in the area.
Saskatoon
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
-
Thousands from Saskatoon Sikh community celebrate annual Nagar Kirtan parade
The Sikh culture in Saskatoon is growing, and the massive turnout at the Nagar Kirtan parade on Sunday put the strength of their community on full display, as thousands walked up a span of Attridge Drive.
-
Missing 85-year-old rural Sask. man found dead
An 85-year-old man reported missing around Choiceland, Sask. on Saturday has been found dead.
Vancouver
-
-
-
Vancouver Island
-
4 homes lost due to wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C.
A wildfire burning near Fort Nelson, B.C., completely destroyed four homes, according to an update from the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.
-
Employee information ‘compromised’ during London Drugs cyberattack, company says
Employee information may have been “compromised” during a cyberattack that shut down London Drugs stores across western Canada, according to the company.
-
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.