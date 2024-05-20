TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect seriously injured in York, Ont. after ammunition detonates in fire, OPP say

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police say they got a report of shots being fired Sunday morning near a home in the community about 70-kilometres southwest of Toronto.

    They say a suspect was arrested shortly before 3:00 p.m.

    The person was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the detonation of ammunition in a fire.

    Police didn't give details about the fire, or say where the ammunition came from.

    They say there was no indication of a firearm being involved in the incident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2024

