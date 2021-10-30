TORONTO -- A man was taken into police custody following an apparent assault in North York Saturday evening that left one woman dead.

Toronto police responded to an unknown trouble call in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street at 10 p.m.

Police say they received reports that an assault occurred at a residence in the area.

When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

When asked if the victim and the suspect were known to each other, police say they don’t have that information at this time.

Police have not provided further details about the incident.