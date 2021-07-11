Advertisement
Woman dead, male critically injured after motorcycle crash on Highway 27
Published Sunday, July 11, 2021 11:21AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Provincial Police say one woman is dead and a male motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision on Highway 27 early this morning.
It happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Highway 407.
Police say the 41-year-old driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and his female passenger was pronounced dead following the collision.
OPP say speed was a factor in the crash.
Investigators are asking witnesses to contact police.
The highway was shut down at around 1 a.m. but has since reopened.