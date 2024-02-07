TORONTO
Toronto

Woman critically injured in Scarborough residential fire that sent 2 to hospital

Toronto fire Toronto fire
Share

Two people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Toronto Fire Service said that crews attended a two-alarm fire in a second-floor unit inside a high-rise building on Carabob Court, which is in the area of Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

They said that two patients were taken to the hospital, including a woman in her 30s with serious, life-threatening injuries as well as a male with minor injuries.

The fire has since been extinguished, however crews remain on scene.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News