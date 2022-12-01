Woman charged after allegedly providing unlicensed therapy at Whitby clinic

A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TREND LINE

TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos

Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton