

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Scarborough woman said she was shocked to learn she had been barred from her finances after the major Canadian bank she used to work for marked her as dead.

Saadia Behilil said that she gave in her two weeks’ notice to the bank last month and left the company “on good terms.”

But when she tried to access her financial records a few days later, she was told that she could no longer access her stock information. She also didn’t have access to her bank accounts and insurance.

“I didn’t know what the issue was,” Behilil said.

After numerous phone calls, she discovered that her employer had said she was dead.

“I was shocked. I was literally shocked.”

Behilil called the bank to explain the error and was told it would be corrected within one to two business days, but a few weeks later she still didn’t have control of her finances.

She said she also received a pay cheque in the mail addressed to “The Estate of Saadia Behilil.”

“I feel like I’m dreaming,” she said. “That it’s like a nightmare. That’s what it’s like.”

CTV News Toronto contacted her former employer at TD Bank and the company immediately looked into her situation.

“We made an error and sincerely regret and apologize for the inconvenience we caused our former employee and are making every effort to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Behilil’s has since had her status reinstated.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Pat Foran