TORONTO
Toronto

    • Subway service still suspended on part of Line 2 due to hydraulic oil leak

    Commuters are shown boarding a shuttle bus outside St. George Station on May 13. Commuters are shown boarding a shuttle bus outside St. George Station on May 13.
    Subway service remains suspended on Line 2 due to a hydraulic oil leak that was first detected on Monday morning.

    The pause in service due to slippery track conditions near Sherbourne Station began before 7 a.m. with no estimated time of resolution as of late Monday afternoon, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24.

    The closure now stretches between St George and Broadview stations.

    At this point, Green said the TTC doesn’t know how the hydraulic oil leak happened but manual cleaning is required.

    The TTC said crews are working to fix and investigate the issue.

    In the meantime, 107 shuttle buses are running at peak transit times. The TTC is advising customers heading north from downtown to take the 504 King or 505 Dundas streetcars to Broadview Station or GO Transit to Kennedy or Danforth stations.

    Due to the situation, a TTC fare is available as an alternative for those taking GO Transit.

       

