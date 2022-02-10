A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing and driving a Toronto fire truck around the city early Thursday morning, police say.

At around 4:45 a.m., police responded to trouble at Toronto Fire Station 227, located at Queen Street East And Woodbine Avenue.

Police say someone broke into the station and drove a fire truck through the bay door.

A part of the door was found across the street on the ground.

Police say a low-speed pursuit ensued and came to an end on Unwin Avenue, about a 10-minute drive away from the fire station.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and charges are pending.

Police say there is nothing to suggest at this time that the theft is related to any protest or convoy.