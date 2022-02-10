A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing and driving a Toronto fire truck around the city early Thursday morning, police say.

At around 4:45 a.m., police responded to trouble at Toronto Fire Station 227, located at Queen Street East And Woodbine Avenue.

Police say someone broke into the station and drove a fire truck through the bay door.

A part of the door was found across the street on the ground.

Police say a low-speed pursuit ensued and came to an end on Unwin Avenue, about a 10-minute drive away from the fire station.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and charges are pending.

Police say there is nothing to suggest at this time that the theft is related to any protest or convoy.

Fire truck theft