A woman has been taken into police custody after she apparently scaled a crane in Toronto’s downtown core early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street area at around 6:30 a.m. after receiving reports about a woman on a crane.

She was reportedly sleeping shirtless inside the cab of the crane when police arrived.

The cab, which is where an operator would normally sit, is about four-storeys high or about 140 feet. The boom of the structure hangs partially over the Gardiner Expressway.

Negotiators worked for about an hour to convince the woman to come down.

By 8 a.m., emergency crew members could be seen putting a shirt, handcuffs and safety harness on the woman before rappelling her down to safety.

It’s not clear how long the woman has been on the structure nor is it known how she got up there in the first place.

“Once she’s taken out of the crane police will have more time to speak with her and find out why or how she ended up there,” she said.

The woman will be taken to hospital for assessment. Her identity is not known.

Sidhu said could not yet speak to possible charges.

“It is still a bit early,” she said. “Once we get her down safely, that is something the officers in charge will take a look at and address accordingly.”

Toronto Fire District Chief William Bygrave said emergency crews struggled to get the woman to comply. When the woman eventually agreed, she could be seen climbing down the ladder without assistance.

Bygrave said the woman appears to be in her 20s.

“We don’t know how she got in there. There was security during the evening but no night shift working so the building was empty,” he said.

“It’s precarious up there. She didn’t have any safety gear on so she was in danger.”

At the height of the ordeal, a team of firefighters, negotiators, members of the Emergency Task Force and a “high-angle rescue team” were called to the site.

Bygrave said two lanes of the Gardiner Expressway were shutdown briefly during the rescue.

Crane rescues are not unfamiliar to Toronto’s downtown.

In April of 2017, a 23-year-old woman had to be rescued after scaling a construction crane in the Church and Wellesley streets area. The nearly three-hour rescue drew national interest and spurred the nickname “Crane Girl.” Police laid charges in the case but the woman was granted an absolute discharge earlier this year.

“It’s not uncommon, it does happen,” Bygrave said. “People get into these sites and they do climb up cranes for some reason. It’s pretty dangerous.”