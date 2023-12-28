TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman allegedly intentionally drove vehicle into parking enforcement officer in Toronto

    A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    Police arrested a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly intentionally drove her vehicle into a parking enforcement officer in Toronto’s east end.

    It happened at around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue in the Beaches.

    An officer was conducting parking enforcement in the area and allegedly asked the driver to move her illegally stopped vehicle.

    Toronto police allege the driver refused and, instead, reversed her vehicle and drove forward, intentionally striking the officer before fleeing the scene.

    The parking enforcement officer suffered minor injuries as a result.

    In a release issued Thursday, police said they arrested Neya Ahmed, of Toronto, and charged her with assault peace officer/public officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance and Highway Traffic Act offences.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 416-808-6600 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

