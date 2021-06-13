TORONTO -- A 59-year-old woman has been charged following allegations of medication not administered as prescribed to several residents of a Brampton long-term care home where she worked.

Peel Regional Police said they received the complaint earlier this month from the nursing home located in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West.

In a news release, police said their investigation found 11 residents “with varying cognitive abilities were victimized.”

As a result, Angeline Richardson-Mckenzie was charged Friday with 11 counts of failing to provide necessities of life. She will appear in a Brampton court on a future date.

Police have not released the name of the home, but the chief executive officer of Holland Christian Homes confirmed to CTV News Toronto Sunday afternoon that the incident occurred at Grace Manor, one of the long-term care facilities they operate.

CEO Ken Rawlins said an internal investigation was launched looking into medication management and administration after a staff member reported the incident last week.

He noted that they reported it to the Ministry of Health and police. Rawlins said the employee has been terminated.

The medical director and staff assessed all residents, and Rawlins said they found none had suffered any adverse event or harm as a result of the incident.

The families were contacted and have been receiving updates.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-3311 extension 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.