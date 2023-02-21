Winter storm, freezing rain warnings in effect for most of southern Ontario

Winter storm and freezing rain warnings have been issued for much of southern Ontario ahead of what’s expected to be a significant weather event that could produce "hazardous" travel conditions.

The warnings reach as far as Windsor in the west and Durham Region in the east, and everywhere in between -- including Toronto.

Environment Canada first issued what’s known as a special weather statement ahead of the system that’s now expected to bring a total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

That alert was upgraded to a winter storm watch prior to the warnings issued Tuesday evening.

The storm is set to start late Wednesday and continue overnight into Thursday morning, bringing with it snow, ice pellets and freezing rain, which Environment Canada said could be heavy at some times.

As a result, the precipitation could make for what the weather agency describes as “hazardous” winter travel conditions.

A low-pressure system from Colorado is the catalyst for Wednesday night’s weather event.

Environment Canada warns there may be a “significant” impact on rush hour traffic as the storm touches down, and advised drivers to plan accordingly.

“Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight,” the agency said.

Locally, the City of Toronto says it’s expecting to see as much as 22.5 centimetres of total snow fall. Crews will be out overnight applying brine to expressways and other priority locations, such as bridges and steep hills.

People cross Bloor Street during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, December, 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Plowing will begin once snow reaches 2.5 cm on expressways, five cm on major roadways and transit routes, and eight centimetres on residential streets, the city said.

As temperatures dip below freezing, the city’s warming centre at Metro Hall is currently open. Three other warming centres (Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Drive, Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Avenue, Cecil Community Centre, 58 Cecil Street) are scheduled to open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.