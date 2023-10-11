Will the Ontario Greenbelt RCMP investigation lead to jail time? Top questions answered
An investigation has been launched by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) into the Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development.
Here’s what you need to know:
What is the RCMP investigating?
The RCMP confirmed Tuesday that it is looking into “allegations associated to the decision from the Province of Ontario to open parts of the Greenbelt for development.”
Little information has been released so far about the specific allegations being reviewed; however the RCMP did say it’s provincial Sensitive and International Investigations Unit is the one leading the investigation.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to the RCMP’s website, this unit probes “high risk matters that cause significant threats to Canada's political, economic and social integrity of its institutions across Canada and internationally.” This can include investigations into elected officials on allegations of fraud, financial crimes, corruption and breach of trust.
“It’s as serious as it sounds,” Michael Kempa, associate professor of criminology at the University of Ottawa, told CTV News Toronto.
“The main concern, it seems to me on this file, is in the area of breach of trust. So that's where elected officials abuse their position, either by giving out patronage appointments or favorable contracts or insider information that could prove profitable to their friends and donors elsewhere in civil society or in the marketplace in the corporate sphere.”
Why are they investigating the Greenbelt?
Two summer reports by the auditor general and integrity commissioner found that a lack of supervision and leadership led to certain developers with ties to the housing ministry gaining an advantage when the province decided to open up 15 sites of the Greenbelt for development.
Prior to these reports, allegations were made that some developers were tipped off ahead of time and benefited financially from their relationship with the Progressive Conservative government.
- Read more about the auditor general report and the integrity commissioner’s report
The owners of the 15 land sites chosen through this process could see more than an $8.3 billion increase to the values of their properties.
What is the timeline like for an RCMP investigation?
The timeline for the investigation is unclear as it depends on what is uncovered.
“The RCMP have a big job ahead of them,” CTV News Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis says.
“There's so many moving parts of this. I mean, some documents within government have to be kept for a certain amount of time, so those will be seized at some point through whatever legal means. People need to be interviewed. They don't have to cooperate,” he said. “Some people may not be in government anymore.”
Kempa told CTV News Toronto that at minimum, the investigation will take a couple of months.
What are the potential legal consequences?
“The RCMP has not disclosed yet what potential charges may be forthcoming,” Kempa said.
Breach of trust, Kempa said, is an indictable offence that could garner someone up to 10 years in prison, although very few people have received this severe a sentence. He said that given the assumed offences of breach of trust or corruption, a conviction could land someone a two-year jail sentence.
This would increase depending on the person and the position of authority they hold.
‘Given the height of the offices in question, that sort of weight of the public office, you would expect a slightly longer sentence of perhaps somewhere in the area of two to five years."
It's important to note the RCMP could determine there has been no wrongdoing or that there isn't enough evidence to continue an investigation.
What does this mean for Premier Doug Ford?
The premier recently reversed his decision to develop the Greenbelt, calling it a “mistake” and promising to bring forth legislation that would codify its boundaries. A number of ministers as well as staff involved in the decision-making process have also resigned.
CTV News political analyst Scott Reid told CP24 on Tuesday the RCMP investigation brings the issue back to the forefront.
“It means they're gonna have to prepare themselves for the possibility that senior staff, senior bureaucrats, ministers, members of the government, perhaps the premier himself, all will be asked to speak to police,” he said, adding that this could also impact others associated with the decision outside of the government.
“All of it is cause for sleepless nights if you're Doug Ford.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives at a press conference following the release of the Auditor General’s Special Report on Changes to the Greenbelt, at Queens Park, in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Ford is already seeing historic low approval ratings following the release of the Greenbelt reports. In September, an Angus Reid poll found that fewer than three in 10 Ontarians, or about 28 per cent, approved of the premier.
More than half of the survey respondents also believed the premier should resign in the wake of the Greenbelt controversy.
Reid said that at the same time, the premier can use the investigation to remain tight-lipped about the Greenbelt and the related decision-making process.
“The government is basically going to say ‘hey, the police are doing their work, we're not going to interfere. We're not going to comment any further,’” Reid said. “The opposition is going to have to get creative to find ways to keep this story alive.”
The Premier’s Office has said it will fully cooperate with the investigation. Ford has not yet been approached by the RCMP for an interview.
What does this mean for the Greenbelt?
It’s unclear but it likely won’t stop new legislation slated to be tabled next week to codify the boundaries of the Greenbelt and institute a process in which changes can be made.
The Progressive Conservatives have also said it will do a complete review of the Greenbelt–as is mandated every 10 years–including hundreds of removal applications.
Kempa said that he is unsure if the investigation would be a legal impediment to proceeding with any changes to the Greenbelt; however he did note the public optics of doing so while under criminal investigation “would be political suicide.”
CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Ministry of Housing to determine if the first piece of legislation will in fact be tabled on Oct. 16 as planned.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction.
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
Ontario MPP apologizes after Israel-Gaza comment sparks calls for resignation
An Ontario NDP MPP whose statement on the Israel-Gaza war garnered condemnation from Jewish groups and calls for her resignation by Premier Doug Ford has apologized.
'Every life matters': Dispatches from Canadians affected by Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
Black student suspended over his hairstyle to be sent to an alternative education program
After serving more than a month of in-school suspension over his dreadlocks, a Black high school student in Texas was told he will be removed from his high school and sent to a disciplinary alternative education program on Thursday.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
Rare birdwing butterflies star in U.S. federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects
Birdwing butterflies are among the rarest and largest to grace the planet, their 10-inch wingspans flapping through the rainforests of Southeast Asia and Australia. Their sheer size can make them hard to miss.
Montreal
-
'I don't know if they're still alive': Montreal woman fears for family's safety in Gaza
Palestinians in Montreal are watching neighbourhoods in Gaza being destroyed in Israeli retaliation for this weekend's violence.
-
Montreal blames dip in real-estate sales, inflation, climate-related spending for budget crunch
The City of Montreal is facing a major economic crunch that it says it couldn't predict, as it finds itself $80 million short for next year.
-
Air Canada pilot fired after anti-Israel social media posts
An Air Canada pilot has been fired after he shared anti-Israel social media posts of himself during a protest in Montreal.
London
-
Indigenous Hip tribute band, The Poets, to headline Imagine Build fundraiser concert
A campaign to build accessible homes on the Oneida Nation of the Thames is getting set for its marquee fundraising event.
-
London men facing charges after allegedly pepper spraying woman
Two London men have been charged with assault after allegedly pepper spraying a woman who was looking for her missing cellphone.
-
London Muslim Mosque recognized as historical site
Known to Ontario’s oldest, the London Muslim Mosque on Oxford Street West, was deemed to be one of the city’s historical sites.
Kitchener
-
Police release new video in connection to Uptown Waterloo homicide
Police are asking to speak to two individuals seen in new security video, in connection to an Uptown Waterloo homicide in September.
-
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall theft
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a significant theft at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Multi-day police investigation at Guelph home
A home in Guelph’s Onward Willow neighbourhood has been the focus of a police investigation for several days, but officers remain tight-lipped about what they’re doing there.
Northern Ontario
-
Friend of Sudbury teen critically injured in Skead Road crash rallies support
A St. Charles College student is rallying support for her best friend who was critically-injured in a single-vehicle crash on Skead Road on Oct. 7.
-
Two fatal crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ont. in less than 24 hours
Three people have died in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario in less than 24 hours.
-
Shopping cart theft in North Bay: ‘They're stealing in the middle of the night’
North Bay police are cracking down on shopping cart thefts that have become a chronic problem in the city and costing local businesses thousands of dollars.
Ottawa
-
Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
-
Suspect charged in connection with Kemptville, Ont. homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Kemptville, Ont.
-
Judge to allow Ottawa residents to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
Eight Ottawa residents will be allowed to testify at the criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, the presiding judge ruled Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Defence cross-examines Windsor police detective as murder trial continues
The defence suggested there were errors in cellphone record analysis Wednesday in the continuation of the trial of a Brampton man who has been charged in the 2018 shooting death of a University of Windsor student.
-
'People's lives are at risk': Windsor MPP calls on province to fund Safepoint
A fatal shooting in Toronto outside a consumption and treatment services (CTS) site has slammed the brakes on funding decisions for yet-to-be provincially approved sites, including Windsor’s Safepoint.
-
Five years after legalization, stigma surrounding recreational cannabis persists
Despite five years having passed since the legalization of recreational pot in Canada, Kate Grimmell — a budtender at Greentown Cannabis in LaSalle — remembers her favourite customer as an example of the stigma that continues to surround cannabis.
Barrie
-
More freedom granted for Barrie, Ont. woman convicted of killing her two daughters
Elaine Campione's application for continued supervised temporary absences was approved after a parole board deemed her behaviour while institutionalized "very positive."
-
OPP seeks to identify man in connection with Penetanguishene homicide
Ontario police released a sketch of a person they hope to identify in connection with a fatal shooting that happened over the summer in a Penetanguishene parking lot.
-
MAHC partners with Muskoka landlords to tackle housing shortage for medical workers
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare forged partnerships with local landlords and established the 'Housing for Healthcare' program to address the surge of remote medical workers relocating to the region.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP cancel Alert Ready, still searching for armed suspect north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
-
Man charged after liquor store employee sexually assaulted: N.S. RCMP
RCMP say they have charged a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Shelburne, N.S., last month.
-
More public events up in the air at Grand Parade in Halifax due to homeless encampment
There are indications more high-profile events traditionally held in Halifax's Grand Parade could be moved, re-scheduled or perhaps even cancelled because of a sizable homeless encampment at the site.
Calgary
-
4 Lethbridge high school football players charged in alleged sexual assault of teammate
Four high school football players are facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge high school last week.
-
Public asked to avoid Eden Valley First Nation due to ongoing police operation
Turner Valley RCMP is asking the public to stay away from the Eden Valley First Nation due to a police operation.
-
Alberta MP accuses Danielle Smith of 'baseless,' 'ludicrous' statements on electricity
The fuse is lit for fireworks in Ottawa after a Liberal member of Parliament accused Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of making false claims days before Smith is slated to appear before a federal environmental committee.
Winnipeg
-
Councillors call for name change on new section of Bishop Grandin
A former Manitoba premier could become the namesake for a newly constructed section of the former Bishop Grandin Boulevard.
-
How last week's rainfall impacted Manitoba's harvest
The heavy rainfall over the last week put a damper on the progress of Manitoba’s harvest.
-
Manitoba Tory caucus backs Stefanson's decision to stay on as leader: chair
Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members have met for the first time since last week's provincial election saw them go from government to Opposition.
Vancouver
-
'He was a true hero': Friends of Canadian killed in Israel share story of his last moments
The Vancouver man killed in Israel while attending a music festival is being remembered for being a hero until his last moments.
-
Vancouver would 'absolutely' dismantle another encampment, mayor says after latest homeless count
Amid reports of increased homelessness in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, the mayor of Vancouver said Wednesday that his city would "absolutely" dismantle another major encampment if there were significant safety concerns.
-
'Bold action' coming on housing, Vancouver mayor says
Vancouver's mayor says he is making "bold moves" to tackle the housing crisis in the city, where homelessness is rising and rents and home prices remain sky-high.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating suspicious death south of Whyte Avenue
Police are investigating the death of a man in the Old Strathcona area on Wednesday.
-
Firefighters on scene at fire at empty building north of downtown
Fire broke out at a building at 101 Street and 108 A Avenue on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton spent $350K to replace 1,600 busted bus shelter panels last year
Edmonton Transit Service is teaming up with the University of Alberta to improve the design of bus shelters, partially in an effort to slow down vandals.