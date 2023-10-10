Toronto

    • RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development.

    A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    In a statement, they said that an investigation into “allegations associated to the decision” has been launched.

    It will be conducted by the RCMP’s Ontario Division’s Sensitive and International Investigations Unit.

    Officials could not confirm whether the investigation was criminal in nature.

    “While we recognize that this investigation is of significant interest to Canadians, the RCMP has a duty to protect the integrity of the investigations that it carries out, in order to ensure that the process leads to a fair and proper outcome,” RCMP Cp.\l. Christy Veenstra said in a statement.

    “Therefore, no further updates will be provided at this time.”

    The RCMP was referred the file by the Ontario Provincial Police back in August to avoid “any perceived conflict of interest.”

    The decision to develop on 15 areas of protected land has garnered significant backlash, with both the province’s auditor general and integrity commissioner concluding that some developers may have received preferential treatment during the process.

    After months of sticking by the choices his government made, arguing the development was necessary in order to meet housing goals, the criticism forced Premier Doug Ford to reverse the decision in mid-September.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

