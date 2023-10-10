RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development.
A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In a statement, they said that an investigation into “allegations associated to the decision” has been launched.
It will be conducted by the RCMP’s Ontario Division’s Sensitive and International Investigations Unit.
Officials could not confirm whether the investigation was criminal in nature.
“While we recognize that this investigation is of significant interest to Canadians, the RCMP has a duty to protect the integrity of the investigations that it carries out, in order to ensure that the process leads to a fair and proper outcome,” RCMP Cp.\l. Christy Veenstra said in a statement.
“Therefore, no further updates will be provided at this time.”
The RCMP was referred the file by the Ontario Provincial Police back in August to avoid “any perceived conflict of interest.”
The decision to develop on 15 areas of protected land has garnered significant backlash, with both the province’s auditor general and integrity commissioner concluding that some developers may have received preferential treatment during the process.
After months of sticking by the choices his government made, arguing the development was necessary in order to meet housing goals, the criticism forced Premier Doug Ford to reverse the decision in mid-September.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Soldiers asking for donations to help with housing, food costs: memo to Gen. Eyre
The military's chaplain-general says many soldiers are struggling with the high cost of living and morale is the lowest it's been in recent memory.
BREAKING Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
DEVELOPING Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Palestinian war
On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Israel's military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades.
Driver killed in B.C. crash became long-haul trucker due to Hollywood strike
Friends have identified the man killed in a fiery crash near Lytton, B.C., last week as a Teamster who worked in the province's TV and film industry before becoming a long-haul trucker during the Hollywood writers' strike.
'Freedom Convoy' trial evidence a Rorschach test for attitudes about protest: expert
The evidence put forward by the Crown and defence in the criminal trial of two prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizers is so similar, it reflects something of a Rorschach test for how people feel about the massive protest, a criminologist says.
Montreal
-
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.
-
Healthy Quebec kids can no longer see pediatricians, must now find a family doctor
The move to bar pediatricians from following healthy children is an initiative that was agreed upon between the Quebec government and the Quebec Association of Pediatricians. The goal is to allow pediatricians, who specialize in treating children, to take on the more dire cases rather than follow healthy children -- something a general practitioner is qualified to do.
-
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
London
-
Early morning fire destroys east London home
When London fire crews arrived to 1293 Crumlin SR. around 1:30 a.m., they found the home engulfed by flames.
-
16 year old charged following head-on crash
Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, OPP as well as Central Elgin fire and EMS responded to the two-vehicle head-on collision on Sparta Line near Chestnut Grove.
-
GM workers hit the picket lines at three facilities in Ontario
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
Kitchener
-
Skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region drive residents to make difficult decisions
With its thriving tech industry and renowned universities, Waterloo Region has long been an attractive destination for people looking to settle down. However, in recent years, the dream of homeownership has become increasingly elusive for many.
-
GM workers hit the picket lines at three facilities in Ontario
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Brantford man arrested after trying to import child sex doll
A 58-year-old Brantford man is facing a number of child pornography and firearm related charges after police say he tried to get a child sex doll before Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) stepped in.
Northern Ontario
-
Bears being spotted again in Greater Sudbury
As the weather turns colder with the arrival of fall, bears are starting to be spotted again around the City of Greater Sudbury.
-
Cochrane man charged after crystal meth seized in drug raid
A 37-year-old Cochrane man is accused of being a drug dealer after a raid on a Thirteenth Avenue home last month revealed $12,500 in narcotics.
-
Sudbury assault suspect hit victim on head with pipe wrench
A verbal dispute between two neighbours in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury over the weekend resulted in an assault charge being laid after the fight escalated.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa Jewish community gathers to pray and mourn after Hamas attack in Israel
Israeli flags waved in the air Monday evening as hundreds sang the country's national anthem inside the Soloway Jewish Community Centre.
-
Etobicoke man charged in connection with lottery scam in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say an Etobicoke man is facing charges in connection with a reported lottery scam in eastern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Driver charged after going 128 km/h on Wyandotte Street
Windsor police charged two people stunt driving on Thanksgiving Monday.
-
Windsor-wide food drive seeks to replenish food bank
The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is recognizing World Homelessness Day with a Windsor-wide food drive and free BBQ to raise awareness.
-
Terrorism trial adjourned until Thursday
The Nathaniel Veltman trial has been adjourned until Thursday.
Barrie
-
Charges stayed against Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping suspect
The charges against an Ontario woman arrested earlier this year in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case have been stayed.
-
Man stumbles into Barrie, Ont. bar with stab wounds
A man with stab wounds entered Malones Pint House on Bradford Street on Monday.
-
Crash investigation underway in South Simcoe with police asking for the public's help
Police are investigating after two people were injured in a collision with a hydro pole, a fire hydrant and parked cars in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Atlantic
-
'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel
Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.
-
Saint John workers ratify tentative agreement reached with city
Striking city workers in Saint John, N.B., have ratified a tentative agreement reached with the city.
-
Burnout, despair facing workers on front lines of poverty and homelessness in Canada
Those who work with people facing homelessness and food shortages say employees are carrying a massive emotional burden as demand for services soars beyond what their organizations can provide.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
-
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
Israel's military said Tuesday that it had regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades.
-
Alberta to create more than 20,000 affordable private child care spaces
The provincial government is creating more affordable child care spaces for Alberta families.
Winnipeg
-
Driver arrested one year after fatal crash on St. Mary's Road: police
Winnipeg police have arrested a driver nearly one year after a 17-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in St. Vital.
-
'A healing process': Winnipeg tattoo removal technician helps ex-gang members feel free
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician is helping former gang members leave the lifestyle behind.
-
‘I was shocked’: Winnipeg woman fingerprinted, has mug shots taken during criminal record check
A Winnipeg woman wants others to know they may have to pay more than expected for a criminal record check after a bad experience at the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) headquarters last month.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Vancouver man killed in Hamas attack on music festival in Israel
A Vancouver man who was missing in Israel was killed in an attack by Hamas on a music festival, the second confirmed Canadian casualty in a massacre that left hundreds dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. first province to sign individual health deal with feds, worth $1.2 billion
British Columbia is the first province to sign a tailored funding agreement with the federal government as part of the $196-billion health accord the prime minister offered provinces earlier this year.
-
Flu, COVID immunization campaign kicks off in B.C. as vaccines arrive at pharmacies
British Columbia has launched its immunization campaign for this year's respiratory illness season, with influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations now available in pharmacies across the province.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to create more than 20,000 affordable private child care spaces
The provincial government is creating more affordable child care spaces for Alberta families.
-
Fire tears through southeast Edmonton construction site
Crews were called to a fire at a construction site early Tuesday morning in southeast Edmonton.
-
Several homes damaged by Sunday night fire
No one was injured after fire broke out at a duplex in southeast Edmonton on Sunday evening.