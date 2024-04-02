Wife of man accused of killing Toronto cop testifies at murder trial

TORONTO
Toronto

    Share

    The wife of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer is testifying at his murder trial today.

    Aaida Shaikh is on the stand this morning at the trial of Umar Zameer.

    Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

    Northrup died on July 2, 2021 after he was struck by a car while investigating a stabbing in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

    Court has heard Zameer was not involved in the stabbing.

    Prosecutors allege Zameer chose to make a series of manoeuvres with his vehicle while plainclothes officers were nearby.

    The defence, meanwhile, argues Northrup's death was an accident, and Zameer and his wife, who was eight months pregnant at the time, were scared because they did not know the people approaching them were police.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

