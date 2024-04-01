Where to watch the solar eclipse in Toronto and southern Ontario

With the total solar eclipse just days away, it’s time to start crafting a plan to observe the celestial show.

On April 8, the moon will cross the path of the sun and Earth. When the moon aligns directly with the sun, it will cast a shadow over the earth for several minutes.

A partial eclipse will take place just before 2 p.m. in southwestern Ontario, followed by a total eclipse at 3:12 p.m.

Remember, it is extremely dangerous to observe the eclipse with the naked eye, but finding a safe alternative doesn’t have to be costly – those looking to craft their own eclipse glasses can do so using basic household items.

Viewers use special glasses to watch as the moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire, on Oct. 14, 2023. The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is just a week away and businesses are ready for the celestial event with oodles of special eclipse glasses for sale, along with T-shirts and other souvenirs. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Where to watch the solar eclipse in Toronto?

1. The CN Tower - Solar Eclipse from The Tower

Catch the celestial event from one of Toronto’s best views. Tickets are required and must be booked in advance. Weather permitting, guests will experience a partial view of the total eclipse. Free eclipse glasses are provided with cost of entry.