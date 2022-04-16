The Toronto Raptors are back in the NBA playoffs after missing out on the post-season last year.

Game 1 of the 76ers series will tip off Saturday night in Philadelphia at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Raps finished their 2021-2022 season with a record of 48-34 -- one spot behind the 76ers’ 51-31.

Sign up here for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail

The two teams have history in the playoffs.

Back in 2001, Vince Carter led the Raptors to the conference semifinals against Allen Iverson and the 76ers. The Raptors lost the series in Game 7 despite a last-ditch effort by Carter to take the lead at the buzzer.

Fast forward 18 years, former Raptor Kawhi Leonard would avenge Toronto in the second post-season meeting between the two teams in Game 7 of the conference semifinals. Leonard’s two-point play to win the game has become known as “the shot” and the Raptors would go on to win their first-ever NBA championship that season.

The two teams will meet in the playoffs for the third time tonight. Here’s a list of places you can watch:

'JURASSIC PARK' AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the so-called “Jurassic Park” tailgate area has returned home to Scotiabank Arena. The outdoor space has seen thousands of Raptors fans cheer on the team during playoff runs of the past while watching games in real-time on a massive screen.

This year’s viewing party is a little different in that fans will need to obtain free mobile passes to enter Maple Leaf Square. Each guest can obtain as many as four passes which are available 24 to 48 hours before each confirmed game. Doors open at 3:30 PM for Game 1.

You can get your passes here, depending on availability.

REAL SPORTS

Real Sports, which is also located in Maple Leaf Square, has become the go-to place to catch a playoff game in Toronto in recent years. There’s no shortage of TV screens or food and beverage options at this downtown sports staple.

Click here to make a reservation.

THE LOOSE MOOSE

A short walk from Scotiabank Arena, you can also catch Game 1 action at the Loose Moose. With a wide selection of draught beer and live music set to kick off following the final buzzer, there’s something for every Raps fan at this Front Street establishment.

Make your reservation here.

THE DOCK ELLIS

For a more understated vibe, head to The Dock Ellis -- a classic Toronto sports bar in the city’s west end. TV screens line the walls of this Little Portugal haunt and guests can play a quick game of pool or foosball between quarters.

THE QUEEN’S HEAD PUB

If you’re in the east end and searching for a place to watch the game, look no further than The Queen’s Head Pub. As the name suggests, British pub fare is the specialty at this Leslieville staple and the Raps game will be on almost every TV that isn’t playing the Leafs and Jays’ games.

MCSORELY'S SALOON & GRILL

Raptors fans in midtown Toronto don’t have to travel far to watch Game 1. McSorely's Saloon & Grill, located on Bayview Avenue, just south of Eglinton, is boasting full sound and 15 TVs for tonight’s game. The popular Leaside eatery is also offering beer and food specials for each game in the series.

You can also watch tonight’s game from the comfort of your own home on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct at 6pm et/3pm pt.

The Raptors will play Game 2 of the series on Monday in Philadelphia before returning to Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 20 and Game 4 on Saturday, April 23.