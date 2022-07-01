What you need to know about Toronto's Canada Day events
What you need to know about Toronto's Canada Day events
After two years of mostly virtual celebrations to mark Canada Day, in-person festivities are back across the Greater Toronto Area.
From fireworks to parades and concerts, there should be plenty of options for those looking to celebrate Canada’s 155th birthday.
And if you are headed to the cottage for the long weekend you can look forward to some of the lowest gas prices since May.
Here is what you need to know.
Weather
It is going to be scorcher with Environment Canada forecasting a daytime high of 30 C, though the humidex will make it feel like 35. The weather agency says that Toronto should get a mix of sun and cloud for most of Canada Day; however there is a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. it is unclear if this will have an impact on the Canada Day fireworks.
What is open and closed?
Most tourist attractions will be open, as will several shopping malls, including the Eaton Centre. But the St. Lawrence Market will be closed, along with the vast majority of grocery stores. Here is the full list.
Road closures
There will be several road closures in effect to accomodate Canada Day events, including a portion of Yonge Street near Mel Lastman Square. Cosburn Avenue will also be blocked from Greenwood to Woodbine avenues from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday due to the East York Canada Day parade. Here is the full list of closures.
Fireworks
There are dozens of fireworks displays planned across the GTA. In Toronto, the always-popular fireworks at Ashbridges Bay Park, near Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard, will be set off starting at 10 p.m. Friday. The city has also organized fireworks displays for North York’s Downsview Park and Mel Lastman Square. Fireworks at Stan Wadlow Park have been rescheduled to Saturday, July 2 and fireworks at Milliken Park have been cancelled. All fireworks displays start at 10 p.m. Here is a list of where to find the fireworks in your neck of the woods.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Meanwhile, police are promising to have extra resources in place leading up to fireworks displays across the city, as they seek to avoid a repeat of the violence that unfolded at Woodbine Beach over the Victoria Day long weekend.
The city will also have a number of cameras set up at parks and additional bylaw enforcement officers on hand.
“I can tell you that the police have learned from those kinds of experiences,” Mayor John Tory said of the Victoria Day weekend violence during an interview with CP24 this week. “They will operationalize their own plan to make sure people are kept safe. I think certainly the chief has my full support in making sure that anybody who's engaged in that kind of act is brought to justice and dealt with because it is just not something that is acceptable in a city like this or anywhere.”
Events
East York’s annual Canada Day parade will begin at Dieppe Park at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, before moving east along Cosburn Avenue to Woodbine Avenue before ending at Stan Wadlow Park. The celebration will then continue at the park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., culminating with a fireworks display.
The city’s main Canada Day celebrations are planned for both Mel Lastman Square in North York and Thompson Memorial Park in Scarborough. The festivities at Mel Lastman Square run from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will include live music, dance performances, family-friendly activities and food vendors. The celebration at Thomson Memorial Park runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and activities include a pancake breakfast, a sound stage with a DJ, bouncy castles and face painting. Here are all the details.
Free things to do
Fort York Historic Site and Scarborough Museum will be open on Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is free following the city’s decision to switch to an admission free model for all 10 of its history museums in May.
Riverdale Farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the High Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Roads within High Park will be closed to vehicular traffic throughout the Canada Day long weekend.
The city’s StrollTO program offers free self-guided walking itineraries in more than 140 neighbourhoods across the city. The city says that each itinerary will highlight points of interest that are “culturally and historically significant with a spotlight on Indigenous placemaking and equity-deserving groups.” The itineraries can be accessed through this link.
All 55 of the city’s outdoor swimming pools officially began their summer schedule on Thursday and will be in operation on Canada Day. Lifeguard supervision will also be available at the city’s beaches from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Public transit
The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule for Canada Day while GO Transit will be adhering to its Saturday schedule. The TTC will, however, be increasing service on the 22 Coxwell, 92 Woodbine South and 501 Queen routes to accommodate those travelling to and from Ashbridges Bay Park for the Canada Day fireworks display. On Friday morning commuters in the east end should know that the 70 O’Connor, 87 Cosburn, 91 Woodbine and 93 Parkview Hills buses will be diverting between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to accommodate the East York Canada Day parade.
COVID-19 vaccines
Toronto Public Health will be holding several pop-up vaccine clinics on Canada Day for those not fully up to date with their vaccinations.
The locations are as follows:
- High Park Canada Day Festival, 1873 Bloor St. W. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- East York Canada Day Festival at Stan Wadlow Park, 373 Cedarvale Ave. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Day Celebrations at Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge St. (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people converged on downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while police and city officials braced for possible protests against COVID-19 restrictions.
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region
Russian missile attacks on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea seemed to ease the threat to the city.
Court rejects bid by AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn suspension
The Assembly of First Nations says an Ontario court has rejected a bid by National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn her recent suspension.
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'
The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 presidential run mount after latest testimony
Stunning new revelations about former U.S. president Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid.
Lack of certification during pandemic fuelling lifeguard shortage, officials say
A lack of programs to certify lifeguards amid the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the industry-wide shortage seen in Canada, a Toronto city official says.
Montreal
-
Canada Day means it's time to move for thousands in Quebec
Quebecers across the province will notice the unmistakable sight of moving vans, parking spots marked off and furniture left on the curb as thousands of residents move as leases expire.
-
Quebec paramedics call unlimited strike, demanding better salaries
Unionized Quebec paramedics called an unlimited general strike on Friday.
-
Indigenous groups want more spots for residential school survivors during Pope's visit
A group of Indigenous people in Quebec expressed disappointment and concern Friday after learning that only 400 seats will be reserved for residential school survivors at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré during Pope Francis' visit on July 28.
London
-
Body of Burlington, Ont. man pulled from Lake Huron
The Body of a Burlington, Ont. man has been pulled from Lake Huron.
-
'We're here to honour survivors:' Turtle Island Healing Walk returns to London, Ont.
Close to 1,000 people are at Victoria Park in London, Ont Friday morning for the second annual Turtle Island Healing Walk.
-
Canada Day events around London
There are a number of events happening around the region for Canada Day — including fireworks in many communities.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed for Canada Day in Waterloo region?
Here's our full regional round up
-
Where to watch Canada Day fireworks
Canada Day celebrations are making a big return in 2022, here's where you can catch some of them in Waterloo region and surrounding areas.
-
Two local hospitals close emergency room this long weekend
It’s not the kind of news folks in Clinton, wanted to hear. Their community’s emergency room will be unavailable for the entire Canada Day long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
New plasma drive in Sudbury begins for the summer season
In Greater Sudbury on Thursday, a Sirens For Life event was held. This two-month long national event is a challenge between first responders to see who can donate the most plasma.
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youth
The second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Safe consumption site in Timmins ready to open Monday
With Health Canada's permission, street drugs can now be consumed inside Safe Health Site Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Celebrations, protests planned for Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people converged on downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while police and city officials braced for possible protests against COVID-19 restrictions.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red and white filled downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday, while events are also being held across the city.
-
A list of Canada Day events in Ottawa today
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the Canada Day activities across the city of Ottawa, including at the new location at LeBreton Flats.
Windsor
-
CK police say rock thrower arrested at local bar
In the past 24 hours, the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to 199 calls for service, arresting six people as a result.
-
Heat warning expected to come down Friday
A heat warning remains in effect to kick off July.
-
Little being done to stop loud fireworks noise 'five to seven days a week', says Windsor resident
Despite the City of Windsor prohibiting the use of fireworks on most days of the year, Walkerville resident Jordan Whelan says his family has been disturbed by the sounds of loud pops multiple times a day for the past six months.
Barrie
-
Here's what's open and closed Canada Day in Barrie
Friday marks the return of restriction-free Canada Day festivities across the region, with a series of closures to celebrate the nation's birthday.
-
Here's where to watch fireworks on Canada Day across the region
The skies will be lit up on Friday for Canada Day, with fireworks displays planned for several areas across the region.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Calgary
-
What's open and closed in Calgary over the Canada Day weekend
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
After 'Freedom Convoy,' Canadian flag has taken on new meaning for some this year
The 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa in February may seem a long way off in the July sun, but the memory of protesters draped in flags, waving them while singing the national anthem and hanging them from the trucks whose horns blared day and night is still fresh for locals.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new location
A piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.
Winnipeg
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
-
What's open and closed in Manitoba on Canada Day
Canada Day is coming up on Friday, July 1, which means that some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
-
Transit bus crashes into home on River Avenue
A crash involving a Transit bus that appears to have smashed into a home has shut down a road near Osborne Village.
Vancouver
-
New police dogs named after fallen officers from B.C., Alberta
Metro Vancouver Transit Police welcomed two new members to its canine unit at a formal badge ceremony Thursday night, each named after a fallen officer.
-
Confront 'dark truths' of colonial history, B.C. premier says in Canada Day message
Creating a better future for Canada requires confronting the "dark truths" of the country's colonial history, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Friday.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
Edmonton
-
Convoy organizer Lich in custody until at least Tuesday
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich will remain in custody in Ottawa until at least Tuesday after she was arrested in Alberta for allegedly breaching bail conditions.
-
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
-
Bail decision reserved for 4th suspect accused of conspiracy in Coutts, Alta.
A judge has reserved her decision on whether to grant bail for the fourth man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade earlier this year in southern Alberta.