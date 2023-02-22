What you need to know about Ontario's new health-care legislation
The Ontario government tabled a bill that will expand the role of private health clinics in an effort to reduce the surgical backlog in the province.
The 70-page Your Health Act outlines the application process for these surgical and diagnostic centres to obtain a licence, what will be covered under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP), and what happens if a patient complains about subpar service.
Here’s what you need to know:
What is the government actually proposing?
The Progressive Conservative government is hoping to reduce wait times by allowing more private clinics to perform OHIP-covered surgeries and diagnostic procedures. This includes an expansion of cataract surgeries, MRI and CT scans, minimally invasive gynecological surgeries and, eventually, knee and hip replacements.
The surgeries will be performed at both not-for-profit and for-profit clinics.
This will roll out in three parts, starting with cataract surgeries. The government has said about 14,000 more surgeries will be performed each year as a result.
Once the legislation passes, the changes will be permanent.
Will these surgeries be covered by OHIP?
Yes. The ministry has mandated that no resident will have to pay out of pocket for these services, regardless of where they are conducted.
Can you pay a clinic more money to skip the line and get a surgery faster?
Technically – no. The legislation prohibits accepting payments for a “preference in obtaining access to an insured service.”
However it is unclear about what happens if a clinic offers an uninsured service that is available sooner.
Can a clinic offer a more expensive option and upsell on OHIP services?
Yes. The legislation does not prevent a clinic from upselling or offering services that are not covered by OHIP. However, the government has said that a clinic will need to provide all relevant information about uninsured services, including costs, up front in a transparent way prior to obtaining documented consent from a patient.
Can a clinic refuse a patient if they do not want to pay more?
No. The legislation makes it clear that a clinic cannot refuse an insurable service if a patient cannot pay.
How will I know what is covered under OHIP?
The legislation mandates that “prescribed documents” should be clearly visible to members of the public and posted on the centre’s website. This will likely also include service fees, the ministry said, although details have yet to be revealed.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A prescribed document is set to be defined in future regulations.
What if a clinic refuses service or doesn’t provide proper care?
The province will designate “expert organizations” that will work with Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health to ensure quality and safety standards are met. It is unclear who those expert organizations will be.
Once established, the organization will be responsible for outlining safety standards and regular inspections for each facility.
Each centre will also be required to have a process for complaints that patients can use if they do not believe they received the highest level of care. If patients are unable to have their complaints addressed at the centre, they will be forwarded to the patient ombudsman.
What are the consequences of a complaint?
The patient ombudsman will share information of the complaint, as well as the results, publicly.
An individual who fails to comply with rules under the Independent Health Facilities Act could face a fine of up to $50,000 on a first offence. This goes up to $100,000 for subsequent offences. Individuals may also face imprisonment for up to 12 months.
A corporation could be fined up to $100,000 for a first offence and $500,000 for a subsequent offence.
What does a clinic need to do to get a licence?
The application for a licence appears to be extensive. It must include, among other things, a detailed description of services provided, including uninsured services, as well as details about the business’ staffing model. This will involve rates of compensation, the number of staff needed for each position, and information regarding hospital privileges of physicians who provide services at the centre.
They will also have to prove they consulted with health-system partners and show how they will maintain those relationships.
How many new clinics will be created?
This is unclear. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said there would not be a cap on the number of clinics approved for licencing. However, as part of the application process, a number of factors will be considered, including location, wait times in the area, how it will “promote connected and convenient care”, the impact on other health services, and the projected cost for operating the clinic.
Each licence will be issued for a maximum of five years, although this could change in the regulation.
Why do we need this?
Ontario’s health-care system was hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency rooms and intensive care units were regularly over capacity. Staffing shortages led to closures while physicians who typically worked in surgical wards were re-routed to general or emergency care. All of this exasperated an already too-long wait list for surgeries and diagnostic procedures.
The province said last month there was about 206,000 people in Ontario waiting for surgical procedures.
What are the concerns?
Experts told CTV News Toronto last month that "very tight oversight" is needed to ensure quality of care in these independent clinics.
It’s still too early to know if the oversight outlined in the Your Health Act will be enough to alleviate this concern, but opposition parties have already begun to question the effectiveness of the “expert organizations” the government will be employing.
Staffing is also major concern.
“The idea is good, but there's still there's a tremendous lack of human resources to be able to sort of pull this one off,” Doug Angus, professor emeritus at the University of Ottawa’s Telfer School of Management the University of Ottawa, told CTV News Toronto in January.
The concern is that health-care staff working on the frontlines will leave to work at private clinics that may have higher pay and better hours.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto could be digging out from winter storm for days, officials say
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
Ontario, Quebec brace for heavy snow as bone-chilling temperatures hit Western Canada
Southern Ontario and Quebec are set to receive a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain on Wednesday, while large parts of Western Canada face extreme cold.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | How one hospital in Lviv is fighting Ukraine's mental-health crisis
At a hospital in Lviv, Dr. Oleh Berezyuk is leading a team of psychologists and psychotherapists trying to heal the hearts and minds of Ukrainians suffering from the toll of war that is entering its second deadly year.
Winner comes forward to claim US$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
The winner of a US$1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the fourth largest in U.S. history -- has come forward to collect the prize, state officials said Wednesday.
Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn
Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang, suggesting the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these "monsters."
'It's a remix': Jully Black on why she sang O Canada differently
Jully Black explains why she changed the lyrics of O Canada at the NBA All-Star game, and how her decision was the result of building bridges.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
Montreal
-
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
-
QMJHL promises 'locker room code' for junior hockey hazing
Quebec's hearings on hazing in hockey and possibly other sports begin Wednesday at the national assembly. MNAs will hear from representatives of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Canadian Hockey League, Hockey Québec and Quebec's student sports network (RSEQ).
-
Quebec's new email offer to nurses, teachers and psychologists falls flat
Quebec's new offers on working conditions for teachers, nurses and psychologists have fallen flat. The Treasury Board even had to send them by email to the unions, who wanted to negotiate at the actual bargaining tables, not in the discussion forums where Quebec wanted to table them.
London
-
LPS investigating gunshots heard in southeast London
London police are investigating after a 9-1-1 caller claimed to hear gunshots in southeast London. The incident took place in the 800-block of Shelborne Street just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
London police, LPS Board release joint statement to Trudeau asking for bail reform
On Wednesday, London’s chief of police and the chair of the London Police Services Board issued a joint statement addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling for legislative bail reform, citing an “increasing incidence of violent offenders released into our communities.”
-
18 year old charged in shooting incident in London's north end
Charges have been laid against one man after police responded to a shooting in the city's north end last week. London Police Service Major Crime Section has issued a warrant of arrest for 18-year-old Zainaldeen Sakr from London. He has not yet been located.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in connection to Cambridge, Ont. toddler’s death
A 27-year-old woman is facing several charges, including manslaughter, in connection to the death of a toddler in Cambridge, Ont. in September.
-
Police release new numbers in province-wide human trafficking investigations
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are releasing new information in their joint human trafficking investigations.
-
Could 'The Last of Us' happen in real life? Microbiologist weighs in
If you’ve seen the hit HBO series “The Last of Us” you may have wondered, could this happen in real life?
Northern Ontario
-
Arson suspected as 100-year-old home burns in Greater Sudbury
A fire that destroyed a 100-year-old home in Azilda on Wednesday morning is suspicious, fire officials told CTV News.
-
Officer calls for civilian oversight of Ontario's Indigenous police forces after string of alleged sexual assaults
An officer in an Indigenous policing service that has jurisdiction over much of Ontario’s north says its civilian oversight needs an overhaul after a harrowing experience shattered her confidence in the current system and left her unlikely to ever return to what she described as her dream job.
-
Kirkland Lake contractor fined $91K for violating Environmental Protection Act
An excavation contractor based in Kirkland Lake has been fined a total of $91,000 for environmental offences that date to 2018.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police deem Ottawa explosion criminal
The explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
-
One person arrested after Overbrook fire displaces 60 people
Four people, including a child, were rescued from a burning building after a major blaze broke out in the Overbrook neighbourhood late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two men charged with murdering 64-year-old man in ByWard Market
Ottawa police say a 64-year-old man was the victim of Tuesday morning's homicide in the ByWard Market and have charged three men in relation to his death.
Windsor
-
Closures and cancellations due to winter storm moving through Windsor-Essex
There are some closures and cancellations in Windsor-Essex as a winter storm moves through the region.
-
'I thought I was laid off': Windsor officer returns to stand in his own defence
The discreditable conduct hearing continued Wednesday for a Windsor police officer who donated to the Freedom Convoy last year.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital first in Ontario to perform 'groundbreaking' robot-assisted hip replacement
Surgeons at Windsor Regional Hospital became the first in Ontario to perform a robot-assisted total hip replacement, which is expected to improve patient recovery.
Barrie
-
Additional offences added to Cassie Korzenko's charges after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
Barrie woman Cassie Korzenko, 32, who is facing dangerous driving charges stemming from a crash on December 1 that sent three people to the hospital, appeared in court Wednesday.
-
Innisfil declares Significant Weather Event amid winter storm warnings
The Town of Innisfil is preparing for the impending winter storm by declaring a Significant Weather Event, which remains in effect until further notice.
-
Police seek truck that struck hydro pole in Barrie and fled scene
Police are looking for the pickup truck that hit a hydro pole in Barrie overnight on Wednesday and left the scene.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died in Amherst-area ER forced to sue for investigation details
The family of 37-year-old Allison Holthoff, a woman who died while waiting to be treated at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre on Dec. 31, 2022, is being forced to sue in order to get answers.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Ukrainians reflect on life away from home nearly one year after Russian invasion
Many Ukrainian refugees are reflecting on the last year as they continue to worry about their war-torn country, nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Calgary police take 1 into custody following Evergreen house fire
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday following a house fire in the community of Evergreen.
-
Calgary manslaughter suspect believed to be in Edmonton
The Calgary Police Service confirms a warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old man in connection with the discovery of human remains near Morley, Alta. in 2022.
-
Alberta police chiefs says decriminalization strategy is too premature, emphasizes ‘whole of system’ approach
The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police has outlined what it calls a "whole of system" approach to the decriminalization of the simple possession of illicit drugs.
Winnipeg
-
Online massage ads used to recruit people to provide sexual services: Winnipeg police
A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested earlier in the month in connection with online ads that were used to recruit people to provide sexual services.
-
All of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings
All of Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, has been placed under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values hitting -50 in some areas.
-
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
The Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces confirm that they are aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and waters.
Vancouver
-
Coquitlam home erupts in flames: 2 occupants escape with injuries, 1 dog missing
A house in Coquitlam’s Eagle Ridge neighbourhood has been destroyed by a massive fire that erupted Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Charges laid in fatal Vancouver hit-and-run caught on video last summer
A 26-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Vancouver last June.
-
Environment Canada warns flurries possible for Wednesday evening commute in Metro Vancouver
A cold snap is tightening its grip on the South Coast, bringing sub-zero temperatures and wicked wind chill.
Edmonton
-
Calgary manslaughter suspect believed to be in Edmonton
The Calgary Police Service confirms a warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old man in connection with the discovery of human remains near Morley, Alta. in 2022.
-
Death of man in Grande Cache, Alta., being investigated as homicide
Police in the western Alberta hamlet of Grande Cache are looking for help after a 52-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning.
-
'It looks terrible': Edmonton reopening 102 Ave to drivers after businesses blast car-free test
A long and winding debate over what to do with 102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton took a sharp turn Tuesday after business leaders complained that a lack of car traffic is making the area unsafe and driving customers away.