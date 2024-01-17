‘What we have isn’t working:’ TDSB eyes policy that would limit student cellphone use
The Toronto District School Board is set to consider a motion today that would limit students’ use of cellphones in class.
Citing research that shows cellphone use is not beneficial to learning and may in fact be creating "significant harm to children and teens" in terms of their mental health, well-being and academic success, the motion proposes the development of a new cellphone and mobile device policy.
“What we have isn’t working,” Ward 11 Don Valley West Trustee Rachel Chernos Lin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) this week.
She said that cellphone use during class time “is probably one of the most significant concerns I hear about from parents and teachers.”
Lin said the motion is aimed at creating a cellphone policy “that has teeth” and if it passes, a consultative process would be launched to create a new one.
She said the work would involve a review of best practices in other jurisdictions.
Lin is bringing the motion forward along with Ward 15 Toronto-Danforth Trustee Sara Ehrhardt.
It will be considered by the TDSB’s general governance committee when it meets this afternoon.
The Ministry Of Education issued revisions to the provincial code of conduct in 2019 to include a restriction on the use of personal mobile devices during instructional time. It allows for cellphone use for educational purposes, for health and medical purposes, and to support special education needs.
The trustees say that the landscape of social media and smartphone use has "changed dramatically in recent years" and that the board needs to update its cellphone policy to incorporate the revised guidance as part of its 2023-2024 policy review.
