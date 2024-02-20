What to expect as Ontario MPPs return to Queen's Park for 2024
Ontario Members of Provincial Parliament return to Queen’s Park Tuesday for the first time this year.
The Doug Ford government started rolling out their priorities over the last few weeks. Here’s what we know:
'Get It Done Act'
The premier’s old campaign catchphrase is back, this time immortalized in legislation.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The government’s first act of business will be to introduce the ‘Get it Done Act,’ an omnibus bill that will do everything from auto renew licence plates to streamline the environmental impact process.
Here’s the rundown so far:
- Ban on new toll on Ontario highways. This will not impact existing tolls on Highway 407, but will prevent future tolls from being imposed–unless the bill is repealed
- Licence plates will automatically renew for drivers in good standing
- A freeze on driver’s licence and Ontario Photo Card fees, first enacted in 2019, will become permanent
- The government will introduce measures to “streamline” environmental impact processes to encourage construction
- Any carbon taxes imposed by the province would have to go through a referendum
Repeal Bill 124
After losing a provincial court appeal, the premier has said his government will repeal a piece of legislation passed in 2019 that capped salary increases for public-sector workers for a period of three years.
The Court of Appeal for Ontario ruled in favour of the workers, finding that it did violate the collective bargaining rights of public sector workers.
The court said that while the governments can try to hold compensation increases at a certain issue, they cannot override the collective bargaining process.
The court did, however, say the act is only unconstitutional for workers represented by unions.
The premier said his government would repeal Bill 124 sometime in the spring session, adding they would also introduce regulations to exempt non-unionized and non-associated workers from Bill 124 until it is repealed “to solve for the inequality of workers.”
The Financial Accountability Office said last week it believes the government could be on the hook for $13 billion in payouts.
Doug Ford vs. Bonnie Crombie
The attacks have already begun. Ford has made it clear the new Ontario Liberal Leader and former Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is his number one opponent heading into the new sitting.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie are seen in these images dated Aug. 15, 2022 and June 7, 2019, respectively. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld,Chris Young)
A Liason Strategies poll released earlier this month found that Crombie, who was elected leader in December, is gaining traction. Already in many of his announcements this year, Ford has mentioned Crombie by name, quick to point out she is the “queen of the carbon tax” and against building homes.
Crombie doesn’t have a seat yet at Queen’s Park, so she will not be participating in question period. However, she will likely be making numerous appearances in the legislature media studio to respond to the government’s acts of the day.
Crombie’s first news conference of the spring session will be held at 9 a.m. on Feb. 20.
NDP use time to speak with Ontarians
The leader of the Official Opposition will have plenty of time to punch back at Ford in question period, regardless of whether he believes her a political threat.
Speaking to reporters earlier in February, Marit Stiles said she isn’t concerned about Ford and Crombie focusing their efforts on each other rather than the NDP.
“I know why Doug Ford doesn't want to mention my name. He doesn't want people to know that we are a strong opposition. He'd like them not to be paying any attention to that,” she said.
“So while they're out there, defining each other, battling it out, him and Bonnie Crombie and the Liberals, we get to define who we are, and we get to do what we are supposed to do, what we want to do, what the people of Ontario expect us to do—which is to deliver solutions to fight back against this government's corrupt agenda.”
Marit Stiles, Leader, New Democratic Party of Ontario, addresses the delegates gathered for the final day of the NDP Convention in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday, October 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
On the NDP’s list of priorities are delivering solutions to housing, health care and the rising cost of living.
Stiles also hinted that she would be travelling the province more often to speak with Ontarians, letting her team take a stronger lead on day-to-day opposition tactics.
Cabinet shuffle
The Ford government has yet to name a replacement for MPP Parm Gill, who said he will be resigning his Milton seat to run federally for the Conservative Party.
The former minister of Red Tape Reduction gave notice on Jan. 25. It’s unclear who will be taking his place in cabinet and what other positions could be affected by the shuffle.
A by-election will also need to be called in Milton and it is possible that Crombie could use the vacancy to run and try to gain a seat in the legislature.
Sarah Jama returns to legislature
MPP Sarah Jama, who represents Hamilton Centre, has said she will return to the legislature as an independent member to bring forward policies that represent her “new vision” for the riding.
In a video posted to her website, she said that she has spoken with constituents and will focus her efforts on housing, disability benefits and health care.
Jama was censured by the PC government last year, which prevents the Speaker from recognizing her in the legislature. In order to put forward motions, she will need to get another member to do so on her behalf.
Around the same time, she was also ousted from the NDP caucus.
ServiceOntario questions
There remain unanswered questions on the deal the government made with Staples Canada.
As of Feb. 1, six new ServiceOntario locations opened up at Staples Canada stores across the province.
The new centres are part of a three-year pilot program launched by the Ford government with the aim of bettering customer service and increasing convenience.
The decision to pair up with Staples retail stores was made in a sole-sourced contract, something the government said was above board because it is part of a pilot program.
Reporters have asked the government to provide the business case for the decision, and the government has indicated it may be open to it. The premier will likely face questions about this during the first few weeks of the session.
Spring budget
The Ford government anticipates presenting its next budget by the end of March. In mid-February, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said he is projecting a $4.5 billion deficit, which is about $1.1 billion lower than what was forecast in his fall economic statement.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford joins Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, before making an announcement at a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, February 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
At a news conference the minister said the lower deficit was due to taxes and transfers from the federal government, in addition to lower interest costs on the province’s debt. It’s also due to the use of contingency funds, which the government has been using to pay for some of its new expenses.
The budget will outline the government’s priorities for the next year. Taxpayers can often find one or two money-saving surprises in these documents, especially as we are just two years away from another election.
With files from the Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's consumer price index: Increase slows to 2.9 per cent
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's consumer price index: Increase slows to 2.9 per cent
Canada’s consumer price index rose 2.9 per cent year-over-year in January, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday morning, following a 3.4 per cent gain in December.
Worried about a cyberattack? Here are tips to help protect your digital assets
While anyone can become a target for nefarious cyberattacks, there are a few steps experts say Canadians can take to protect themselves.
Loblaw to build more than 40 new stores as part of expansion plan
Loblaw says it will build more than 40 new stores as part of a record investment plan of more than $2 billion.
Ontario man devastated after brother's ashes lost on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Navalny's mother appeals to Putin to release her son's body so she can bury him with dignity
The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appealed Tuesday to President Vladimir Putin to intervene and turn her son's body over to her so she can bury him with dignity.
Prince William says 'too many' have been killed in Gaza conflict
Prince William called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, where he said too many people had been killed in the conflict.
Japan's millennia-old 'naked man festival' ending because of population decline
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
McGill University floor fellows dumbfounded after being told their jobs are being eliminated
McGill University's floor fellows -- older students who live in dormitories alongside first-year pupils -- say they are devastated their jobs are being eliminated in favour of 'residence life facilitators.'
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman fatally stabbed near Montreal
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the stabbing death of his spouse on Montreal's South Shore.
London
-
Huron, South Bruce OPP respond to ‘serious’ collision near Lucknow, Ont.
A road closure is expected to be in place for several hours following a “serious” collision east of Lucknow Tuesday morning, OPP said.
-
Local volleyball team earns gold in international tournament
The Forest City Volleyball Club is celebrating a big win — its Mahogany team won the President’s Day Cup in Detroit on Sunday.
-
Sarnia man stabbed in back, arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old suspect
A 37-year-old Sarnia man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing early Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Fatal shooting in Kitchener under investigation by SIU
The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting in Kitchener.
-
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
-
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
-
Worried about a cyberattack? Here are tips to help protect your digital assets
While anyone can become a target for nefarious cyberattacks, there are a few steps experts say Canadians can take to protect themselves.
-
Ontario man devastated after brother's ashes lost on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
Ottawa
-
2 Ottawa drivers caught speeding on Highway 417 with one going 231km/h facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police says two Ottawa drivers are facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
-
Few flurries, cold temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa Tuesday
It’s cold and snowy in Ottawa Tuesday morning, as it feels like -14 with the wind chill.
Windsor
-
Five displaced, 150K in damage after Logan Avenue fire
Five people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire broke out at a home on Logan Avenue Monday afternoon.
-
'Spirits are high' among striking Jamieson Laboratories workers on day 19 of strike
Nearing the three week mark of a strike at Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor, Ont., workers are digging down as the labour unrest stretches on.
-
What to expect as Ontario MPPs return to Queen's Park for 2024
The Doug Ford government started rolling out their priorities over the last few weeks. Here's what we know:
Barrie
-
$1.26M family health team funding in the Parry Sound-Muskoka region announced
More than $1M boost to help thousands get proper health care in Muskoka region.
-
Side-by-side ATV taken from farmer's Southgate land
A side-by-side ATV was taken from a farmer's property in Southgate Township Friday.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Atlantic
-
Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Irving Halifax Shipyard Monday
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
-
4 charged with assaulting elderly man with axe during home invasion
Four people were charged following a home invasion and assault in Moncton, N.B., on Feb. 10.
-
Surgery saves N.S. bobcat caught in snare
A wildlife rehabilitation centre in Nova Scotia has saved a bobcat that got trapped in a snare last week.
Calgary
-
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
-
Alberta physician found not guilty of sexual assault, contact
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
-
Calgary woman hopes to return silver 'MOM' pendant to rightful owner
A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.
Winnipeg
-
Staffer severance payments reach $1.7M after Manitoba government changes hands
Severance payments to political staff following last year's Manitoba election have reached about $1.7 million, government figures show -- and that does not include an undisclosed payout to the former chief executive officer of Manitoba Hydro.
-
Impaired driving charge laid after three-car crash in Manitoba
Six people were taken to the hospital on Monday evening following a three-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
-
'A huge step for the Muslim community': New mosque opens its doors in St. James
A Winnipeg family hopes to bring together the Muslim community with the creation of a new mosque in the St. James neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
-
Mounties searching for Vancouver man after officer injured in hit and run
Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
-
Edmonton
-
'They don’t make boxes big enough for our pizza': Edmonton restaurants supersize menu items
Several Edmonton restaurants are going to extremes with their menu items.
-
Alberta nurse practitioners waiting on government to move ahead with primary care work
Alberta could be weeks away from striking a deal with nurse practitioners, giving residents more access to primary care options.
-
Loblaw to build more than 40 new stores as part of expansion plan
Loblaw says it will build more than 40 new stores as part of a record investment plan of more than $2 billion.