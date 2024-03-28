What’s open and closed for the Easter long weekend in Toronto

TORONTO
    Children rush a field full of Easter Eggs, candy and other goodies Saturday March 30, 2013 during the Mix 106 Easter Egg Scramble at Julia Davis Park in Boise, Idaho. (AP / Idaho Statesman, Darin Oswald) Children rush a field full of Easter Eggs, candy and other goodies Saturday March 30, 2013 during the Mix 106 Easter Egg Scramble at Julia Davis Park in Boise, Idaho. (AP / Idaho Statesman, Darin Oswald)
    Easter Weekend includes Good Friday and Easter Monday, meaning some businesses will be closed.

    Good Friday is a public holiday in Ontario which falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday. Easter Monday, the day following Easter, is not a public holiday in the province but is a federal holiday.

    Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Toronto this Easter weekend.

    What’s closed on Good Friday?

    • Most major grocery stores
    • Some banks
    • The LCBO
    • The Beer Store
    • Library services
    • Government offices
    • Canada Post mail collection and delivery services
    • All community recreation facilities
    • Cultural centres and art galleries
    • The St. Lawrence Market
    • The AGO, due to the ongoing labour strike.

    What’s open on Good Friday?

    • Loblaws on Carlton Street from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Rabba Fine Foods locations
    • Most major attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Royal Ontario Museum.
    • The High Park Animal Display
    • Select Shoppers Drug Stores and Rexall locations
    • Some shopping centres
    • GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
    • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule

    Most stores, offices and facilities will be open on Saturday, March 30.

    What’s closed on Easter Sunday?

    • Most grocery stores
    • The Beer Store
    • The LCBO
    • Library services
    • The St. Lawrence Market
    • Most shopping malls

    What’s open on Easter Sunday?

    • Loblaws on Carlton Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Rabba Fine Foods locations
    • The CF Eaton Centre
    • The High Park Animal Display
    • Conservatories
    • Toronto history museums
    • Regularly scheduled drop-in programs and community centre activities
    • Most attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Ontario Science Centre

    What’s open on Easter Monday?

    • The LCBO, under reduced hours at select locations
    • Most tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Ontario Science Centre
    • Most cultural attractions
    • The St. Lawrence Market

    What’s closed on Easter Monday?

    • Government offices
    • Public schools
    • Library services
    • Canada Post mail collection and delivery services

      

