What’s open and closed for the Easter long weekend in Toronto

Easter Weekend includes Good Friday and Easter Monday, meaning some businesses will be closed.

Good Friday is a public holiday in Ontario which falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday. Easter Monday, the day following Easter, is not a public holiday in the province but is a federal holiday.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Toronto this Easter weekend.

What’s closed on Good Friday?

Most major grocery stores

Some banks

The LCBO

The Beer Store

Library services

Government offices

Canada Post mail collection and delivery services

All community recreation facilities

Cultural centres and art galleries

The St. Lawrence Market

The AGO, due to the ongoing labour strike.

What’s open on Good Friday?

Loblaws on Carlton Street from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods locations

Most major attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Royal Ontario Museum.

The High Park Animal Display

Select Shoppers Drug Stores and Rexall locations

Some shopping centres

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule

Most stores, offices and facilities will be open on Saturday, March 30.

What’s closed on Easter Sunday?

Most grocery stores

The Beer Store

The LCBO

Library services

The St. Lawrence Market

Most shopping malls

What’s open on Easter Sunday?

Loblaws on Carlton Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods locations

The CF Eaton Centre

The High Park Animal Display

Conservatories

Toronto history museums

Regularly scheduled drop-in programs and community centre activities

Most attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Ontario Science Centre

What’s open on Easter Monday?

The LCBO, under reduced hours at select locations

Most tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Ontario Science Centre

Most cultural attractions

The St. Lawrence Market

What’s closed on Easter Monday?