TORONTO -- Toronto will be even quieter than usual this Christmas, thanks to a lockdown in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Most stores and attractions are closed and people are being urged to stay home as much as possible.

Even so, there are still some closures to know about. Here's a list of some of the things that are open and closed around the GTA on Christmas this year.

Open

  • Regular TTC service is in effect for Christmas Eve. On Dec. 25, subway service starts at 8 a.m. and the system will operate on a Sunday service schedule. On Dec. 26, service on most routes will start at 6 a.m. and the system will operate on a holiday schedule.
  • GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and on a Saturday schedule on Dec. 26.
  • Outdoor city-run skating rinks are open, but capacity is limited and spots need to be reserved on the city’s website
  • City-designated tobogganing hills are open, but physical distancing must be maintained
  • City parks and walking trails are open, but attractions such as the High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm are closed

Closed

  • Banks and government offices
  • All LCBO stores are closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
  • All Beer Store locations will be closed Dec. 25 and select stores will be open Dec. 26
  • There will be no mail delivery on Friday
  • Most grocery stores will be closed Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day
  • All indoors attractions
  • Skiing and snowboarding facilities are closed due to the lockdown
  • Movie theatres
  • There will be no garbage collection on Dec. 25. Collection usually scheduled for Friday will take place on Saturday instead.