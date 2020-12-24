Advertisement
What's open and closed around the Toronto-area this Christmas 2020
Published Thursday, December 24, 2020 7:31PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 24, 2020 7:34PM EST
Ontario has extended all emergency orders for another 10 days. (File)
TORONTO -- Toronto will be even quieter than usual this Christmas, thanks to a lockdown in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Most stores and attractions are closed and people are being urged to stay home as much as possible.
Even so, there are still some closures to know about. Here's a list of some of the things that are open and closed around the GTA on Christmas this year.
Open
- Regular TTC service is in effect for Christmas Eve. On Dec. 25, subway service starts at 8 a.m. and the system will operate on a Sunday service schedule. On Dec. 26, service on most routes will start at 6 a.m. and the system will operate on a holiday schedule.
- GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and on a Saturday schedule on Dec. 26.
- Outdoor city-run skating rinks are open, but capacity is limited and spots need to be reserved on the city’s website
- City-designated tobogganing hills are open, but physical distancing must be maintained
- City parks and walking trails are open, but attractions such as the High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm are closed
Closed
- Banks and government offices
- All LCBO stores are closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
- All Beer Store locations will be closed Dec. 25 and select stores will be open Dec. 26
- There will be no mail delivery on Friday
- Most grocery stores will be closed Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day
- All indoors attractions
- Skiing and snowboarding facilities are closed due to the lockdown
- Movie theatres
- There will be no garbage collection on Dec. 25. Collection usually scheduled for Friday will take place on Saturday instead.