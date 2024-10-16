Toronto is getting a new area code. Here's what it is and when it will get here
Toronto will get a new area code next year, the CRTC is reminding residents.
The new number was announced on May 10, 2023, but the CRTC provided new details about the "gradual" rollout in a news release issued on Wednesday.
Area code 942 will join 416, 647, and 437 starting on April 26, 2025.
The introduction of an additional area code follows a decision by the CRTC’s so-called relief planning committee, which determined that the existing varieties of phone numbers in the city were going to be exhausted by April 2026.
“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers," Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator, said in a news release. “The new 942 area code will be added to the current area codes already in use in this region and will cover the same geographic area."
The CRTC said the new area code will not affect the geographical boundaries for local calling areas or the way local or long-distance calls are dialed.
The last time a new area code was added in Toronto was in March, 2013 when 437 become available.
