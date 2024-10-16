Matthews scores first goal of the season, Leafs use balanced attack to down Kings
Auston Matthews scored his first goal of the season and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Bobby McMann had two goals of his own, while William Nylander, also with a goal and an assist, Morgan Rielly and John Tavares provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (3-1-0). Mitch Marner had three assists.
Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves for the Leafs, who have won three straight.
Alex Turcotte and Kevin Fiala replied for Los Angeles (1-1-2). David Rittich allowed four goals on 14 shots before getting replaced by Pheonix Copley in the second period. He finished with 10 stops.
Without a point through three games in 2024-25 entering Wednesday, Matthews led the NHL in goals last season with 69 — the most in a campaign in more than three decades.
The Kings are on a seven-game road trip to open the schedule because of renovations at Crypto.com Arena.
Takeaways
The Leafs broke an 0-for-11 run to start the season on the power play when Nylander beat Copley to make the score 5-0 late in the second.
The Kings' defensive issues continued after falling 8-7 to the Ottawa Senators in overtime Monday.
Key moment
Matthews fanned on his initial shot before wiring the puck past a helpless Rittich, who had a brief Leafs stint in 2021, to put Toronto up 2-0 midway through the first.
Key stat
Matthews became the fourth player in Leafs history to record 200 goals on home ice, joining Darryl Sittler (231), Dave Keon (225) and Mats Sundin (217). He also became the 11th active NHL player to score 200 home goals, reaching the mark in 279 games. Alex Ovechkin is next on the list, accomplishing the feat in 321 contests, per NHL stats.
Up next
The Kings continue their seven-game road trip Thursday in Montreal. Toronto hosts the New York Rangers on Saturday in its third of four straight contests at Scotiabank Arena.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.
