York Regional Police bust illegal magic mushroom operation

York Regional Police have busted an illegal operation peddling psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, across the province.

Police say that the investigation began in August, when YRP's Drug Unit executed a drug warrant at a property in Stouffville, Ont. The authorities say that the operation was small but it pointed them to a larger operation located in the Hamilton and Puslinch areas.

On Wednesday, police executed a warrant at a rural property in Puslinch Township, just north of Highway 401, where they say that they discovered a large clandestine lab. Officers said they believe this lab is producing psilocybin for commercial distribution across the province.

"When officers found the clandestine laboratory, they backed out and we had to get specially trained people," YRP Const. Michael Cook told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday afternoon, adding that they do this as a safety precaution.

Earlier, police said they executed another warrant at a property in Hamilton where they seized several garbage bags filled with magic mushrooms. The bags weighed approximately 100 pounds and contained drugs with a street value of $450,000, according to police. An undisclosed quantity of cash was also seized.

"We've noticed at York Regional Police and also partner police agencies, we've noticed an uptick in the amount of retail magic mushrooms stores that are being opened up. These locations are operating illegally," Cook said.

"I think that some citizens or members of the public out there are shopping at these places maybe not realizing that these people are committing a crime by selling it to them and they are also committing a crime by possessing that drug."

Cook adds that psilocybin could potentially be "extremely dangerous," particularly if a person who has ingested it gets behind the wheel of a car due to its hallucinogenic properties.

"Those effects on somebody may be something they're not prepared for or used to, and that can cause potentially a risk to themselves or other members of the public," he said.

Police said this is an active investigation and that no charges have been laid yet.