What’s old is new again, Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander said.

The 23-year-old forward announced on Monday that he is switching to number 88 for the upcoming season on Twitter.

Previously, Nylander wore number 39 as a rookie with the Maple Leafs during the 2015-2016 season and has worn number 29 since then.

But, number 88 has always been close to home for the Swedish-born hockey star. He wore the number while playing with MODO Hockey, a professional ice hockey club back home, prior to being drafted to the NHL.

While announcing the switch online, Nylander said fans who purchased his jersey at Real Sports Apparel, located inside the Scotiabank Arena, can have it recrested on him.

Making the switch ... what’s old is new again #88



I’ve got you covered Leafs Nation, go to @realsportstoronto to have your jersey recrested on me. pic.twitter.com/gQWHZVxQMo — William Nylander (@wmnylander) July 15, 2019

Nylander scored seven goals and tallied 27 points in 54 regular season games with the Maple Leafs this past season. He rejoined the team midway through the season after holding out on contract extension negotiations.

He signed a six-year, $45 million contract in December.