TORONTO -- There will be no large gatherings or fireworks this Canada Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic—but the City of Toronto will try to make up for it with an all-day virtual celebration.

The livestream will start at 9 a.m. with “the great Canadian pancake breakfast,” featuring a physically distanced breakfast by Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment Executive Chef Chris Zielinski and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Between 2 and 5 p.m., Torontonians will be able to watch “a virtual kaleidoscope of Toronto artists.” More than 35 performances are expected in those three hours.

There will be more musical performances between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., including Haviah Mighty, Gordon Lightfoot and a sing along led by Choir! Choir! Choir!

The evening will end with a15-minute light show at the CN Tower around 10 p.m.

Toronto’s “Canada Day 2020” virtual celebration will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

All in-person Canada Day events and fireworks in the city have been cancelled.

Here is a list of what will be open and closed for Canada Day on Wednesday:

What's open?

GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule and the TTC will operate on their Sunday schedule but with subway service starting at 6 a.m.

Ferry service to the Toronto Islands will be operating at 50 per cent capacity. The city is capping the number of ferry tickets sold per day at 5,000 due to COVID-19.

Some malls, including the Eaton Centre and Square One (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

A limited number of tourist attractions, including the Toronto Zoo (members only) and the Ripley’s Aquarium (online reservations required).

City parks, beaches, outdoor pools and golf courses. Some, but not all, splash pads will be open as of Canada Day.

What's closed?