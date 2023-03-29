'What motivates someone to do this?' Meat left in Mississauga, Ont. parks in apparent attempts to feed wild animals

Meat is shown hanging from a sign at a Mississauga park. Large amounts of meat are being left in public parks across Mississauga in an apparent attempt to feed wild animals and officials say that they are growing increasingly concerned about the practice. (City of Mississauga) Meat is shown hanging from a sign at a Mississauga park. Large amounts of meat are being left in public parks across Mississauga in an apparent attempt to feed wild animals and officials say that they are growing increasingly concerned about the practice. (City of Mississauga)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton