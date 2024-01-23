Wet, cloudy conditions to persist in the GTA this week

After a brief bout of snow Tuesday, Toronto and much of southern Ontario are expected to see wet conditions over the upcoming days.

Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and late Thursday into Friday morning. According to Environment Canada, it will be cloudy on Wednesday, with rain beginning late in the afternoon. The high will be 3 C.

On Thursday, it will remain cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 5 C. CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter said rain will move in late Thursday evening, ending Friday morning.

"I'm afraid we're not going to see sunshine through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," Potter said, noting that the sun could break through the clouds briefly Friday afternoon.

The Greater Toronto Area was under a winter weather travel advisory for much of Tuesday.

Potter said the region received one to three centimetres of snow.

‘Tamest’ winter in many years: Phillips

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips said while today’s weather will bring about some “messy” conditions on the roads, it is a minor event compared to some of the storms Toronto has seen in past winters.

“This one is just a little guy, not a superstorm at all. But sort of interesting, we haven’t had much snow this year in Toronto, maybe about 65 per cent of what we normally get… Anything above six centimetres will make it the biggest dump of snow we’ve had on any day this winter,” Phillips noted.

“We haven’t really had many assaults from winter this year.”

He also said that the snow won’t be sticking around.

“If you are procrastinator, don’t even get out there and shovel it. Because what nature giveth, it is going to taketh away,” Phillips said.

“Thursday could be the warmest moments in the last month.”

He said this year has felt more like the winters typically experienced in Vancouver, where temperatures are milder and the sunshine is nowhere to be found.

“This has been one of the tamest… winters I’ve seen in many years,” Phillips said.

“We haven’t been inconvenienced at all.”