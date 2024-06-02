25-year-old driver dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Clarington, Ont.

A 25-year-old driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over on a Clarington, Ont. highway overnight, the OPP say.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Highway 115 and Old Highway 35.

Police say the driver was headed southbound on Highway 35 when he struck the concrete median barrier and crossed over into the northbound lanes of Highway 115. The vehicle then rolled over into a ditch on the side of the highway,

The driver, a Markham resident, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the OPP said.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Police said Highway 115 was closed in both directions for road repairs until approximately 10 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Whitby OPP detachment at 905-668-3488.