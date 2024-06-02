TORONTO
Toronto

    • Triple shooting in Bowmanville, Ont. 3 in hospital

    Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    A triple shooting in Bowmanville, Ont. overnight sent three people to hospital.

    Police say that they were called to a residence in the area of Concession Street East and Mearns Avenue at around midnight for gunshots fired. There, three adult victims were located with gunshot wounds, including a 25-year-old female and two males, aged 25 and 22.

    Police say that two of the victims were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, and the third victim was transported to a local hospital. All victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

    At this time, police say that no suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

    No other details have been released by police.

    More information to come…

