Boy critically injured in Brampton shooting: paramedics

A teenage boy has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Sunday afternoon in Brampton, say paramedics.

The incident happened near Piane and Ventura avenues, west of Chinguacousy Road and south of Queen Street West.

Peel Regional Police said that they were called to that area at 5:10 p.m.

There, officers located one person who had been injured.

Peel paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported a male, between the age of 16 and 17 years old, to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

More to come. This is a developing story.