1 man critical, 4 others in serious condition following shooting in north Etobicoke

A man has been critically injured and four others are in serious condition following a shooting late Sunday night in north Etobicoke.

The incident happened in the Rexdale neighbourhood, near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue.

Toronto police said that they were called to that area shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

In a post on X, police said that one of the victims is a man in his 50s. They said that he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police also said that four other people, whose age or gender is unknown at this time, were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said that a black truck was seen fleeing the scene.

There is a heavy police presence in that area at this time.

Currently, Mount Olive is closed in both directions between Kipling and Silverstone Drive as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.