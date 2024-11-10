TORONTO
Toronto

    • Weapon of ‘serious concern’ confiscated from Hamilton encampment

    Hamilton Police
    Share

    A weapon that posed a “significant concern” for public safety, with photos allegedly shared across social media, has been confiscated from a Hamilton encampment.

    According to police, the handmade weapon was hanging from the branch of a tree at an encampment located near King and Main Street when police arrived on Wednesday. Police say that the weapon was a butcher knife attached to the end of a lawn mower blade that was approximately 3.5 feet in length.

    “Due to its appearance and placement, the weapon posed a significant concern for public safety,” a news release on the matter states.

    “Hamilton Police have safely removed the weapon and extend their gratitude to the community for working in partnership to help keep our city safe. If you see something, say something.”

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News