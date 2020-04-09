TORONTO -- The City of Toronto and its five major sports teams have come together to ask Torontonians to stay apart.

The city has teamed up with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts to create a video spreading the message to #StayHomeTO.

"In a time when a lot of us are scared, it's important to remember who we are," Mayor John Tory says in the short video released Thursday. “Now is the time for Toronto to come together by staying home."

"To stay apart so that one day, one day when this is all over we can come together again."

"We will do this together. We are team Toronto. Overcoming is what we do."

Together, we are one team. Together, we will overcome anything. Together, we are #TeamToronto.



Let’s all do our part by staying apart.#StayHomeTO | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/1zkzZZ7Uu2 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 9, 2020

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, Mike 'Pinball' Clemons, Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Olympic hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser are among some of the stars in the video that urges residents to physical distance during these challenging times.

All major sports leagues are currently suspended due to the coronavirus and there is no word on when play will resume.