'We are coming after you': Toronto police recover more than 500 stolen vehicles
Toronto police have recovered more than 500 stolen vehicles and charged dozens of people following a months-long investigation into auto theft in the city’s west.
The investigation, dubbed ‘Project Stallion’ began in November and was largely focused on the Etobicoke neighbourhoods located in 22 and 23 Division.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Police say that as a result of the investigation, 556 stolen vehicles worth more than $27 million have been recovered to date.
A total of 119 people have also been taken into custody as a result and are facing a combined 314 charges.
Those suspects mostly reside in the GTA, though more than a dozen of them are from Quebec.
A number of the suspects are also young offenders.
“Toronto police do not take these crimes lightly and Project Stallion is proof of that. For the residents of 22 and 23 Divisions I want top assure you that this project is ongoing and that this issue will continue to be addressed in the community,” Supt. Rob Taverner said during a news conference on Wednesday.
“There is a lot of work obviously that went into making all of this happen, to recover this number of vehicles and to charge this number of people. But we are not stopping here. Message for the criminals: we are coming after you.”
Taverner said that while a small number of the people charged were working on their own, most were a part of organized cells that were involved in auto theft in the GTA.
He said that all of the vehicles recovered were found in the GTA, though approximately 30 of them were located in shipping containers bound for the Port of Montreal.
“That started out with a single car. That one car led us to 30 cars and a container operation,” he said.
For a full list of those facing charges follow this link.
More to come…
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Ottawa court rejects bids for a change of venue in 'Freedom Convoy' cases
A judge has rejected claims that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King and former MPP Randy Hillier can’t get fair trials.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada
Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations. Not in a good way.
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the former U.S. president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
Montreal
-
MUHC pledges to beef up Lachine Hospital services, reopen the ER
The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.
-
School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students
The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced indefinitely one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Montreal police arrest 8 in connection with March killing of teen
A major police operation involving nine raids in Montreal resulted in eight arrests in connection with the sixth homicide of 2023. The Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday morning that 175 officers from multiple jurisdictions conducted searches in four boroughs.
London
-
Look who joined the picket along side striking PSAC workers in London
Day six of the strike by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) saw the picket in downtown London swell in size.
-
Roundabout work soon to be underway in south London
A multi-phase construction project is set to begin, transforming the intersection of Southdale and Col. Talbot roads into a multi-lane roundabout.
-
Pride flags and other banners banned from municipal properties and lamp posts in Norwich Township
A new bylaw approved in Norwich Township will restrict the types of flags permitted to fly on municipal properties and downtown lamp posts.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
'We are watching': Resident crime watch group growing in Kitchener
Neighbours at a Kitchener condominium have formed a group with the goal of helping prevent crime in the area.
-
Witness testifies she found victim ‘in a pile of blood’ during Kitchener murder trial
A friend of Melinda Vasilije's roommate took the witness stand Wednesday in the trial of Ager Hasan, giving the jury her account of what happened the night Vasilije died.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury area resident killed in Highway 144 crash
A 50-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish has died as a result of a single commercial vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Tuesday, police say.
-
2 Sudbury men charged with murdering missing southern Ont. man
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
Ottawa
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
-
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | City of Ottawa considering bag tag system for garbage pickup
City of Ottawa staff are considering implementing a bag tag system for municipal garbage collection that would require residents pay extra for putting out multiple garbage bags, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
Windsor
-
Two elderly people die after crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say two elderly people have died after a crash on Tecumseh Road.
-
Windsor police charge 22-year-old in downtown stabbing
A 22-year-old has been charged in connection to a downtown stabbing that seriously injured three people last month.
-
PSAC workers picket at Ambassador Bridge
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has set up a priority picket line near the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama moves ahead with upcoming concerts amid cyber attack
Two upcoming concerts scheduled for this week at Casino Rama Resort are going ahead following a cyber attack that impacted multiple casinos across Ontario.
-
Simcoe County endorses $186M plan to create nearly 180 affordable rentals in Barrie
Simcoe County Council voted Tuesday to endorse a $186 million plan to create a 176-unit mixed-use building at the Barrie Rose Street location.
-
Georgian College partners up to address housing situation
Georgian College students will soon have more options for finding somewhere to live.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
N.S. says first in Canada to introduce electronic ballots in upcoming byelection
Officials in Nova Scotia say an upcoming provincial byelection will be the first election in Canada conducted in part by electronic ballots.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith says she's 'confident' Calgary's arena deal will go ahead
A day after taking part in an announcement that Calgary's arena deal would go ahead with contributions from the city, the province and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), Premier Danielle Smith says she's excited the agreement was struck.
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
Winnipeg
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arguing against extradition order at Appeal Court
An appeal hearing is underway in Winnipeg for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
Transgender kids and adults in North Dakota won't be able to access bathrooms, locker rooms or showers that match the gender they identify with in places like college dorms or jails, under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum.
-
Backlog of spinal assessments in Manitoba beginning to drop
The wait time for Manitobans looking to receive spinal assessments has dropped in recent months.
Vancouver
-
1 dead in crash that closed Highway 1 in Hope overnight
One person is dead after a collision involving three commercial vehicles on Highway 1 in Hope, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.
-
No more fee-based physician program: B.C. Medical Services Commission reaches deal with Telus Health
The B.C. Medical Services Commission and Telus Health have reached an agreement, after the commission took the company to court over alleged contraventions of the Medicare Protection Act.
-
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police look to identify indecent act suspect
Weeks after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a park in Abbotsford, police have released a sketch of the suspect.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers take a playoff breather ahead of Game 6 in Los Angeles
The Edmonton Oilers have the upper hand in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings.
-
More than $2M in drugs seized in Edmonton, warrants issued for 2 men: EPS
Warrants have been issued for two men in connection to the seizure of more than $2 million in drugs in Edmonton last year.
-
Man charged in connection to armed pharmacy robberies
A man was charged after three pharmacy robberies last week, Edmonton police said Wednesday.