'We are big fans': Premier Ford pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II amid reports that the monarch is under medical supervision and that doctors are concerned for her health.
Ford said on Thursday afternoon that his “thoughts and prayers” are with the Queen and the entire royal family as they deal with the unspecified medical issue.
His comments come as members of the royal family travel to Scotland to be at the 96-year-old monarch’s side.
“She has always brought leadership and calm to the job ad you think the number of prime ministers and premiers she served, it is staggering, “ Ford said. “So we have the utmost respect for Her Majesty the Queen and we're just praying for her right now.”
The announcement regarding the queen’s deteriorating health comes one day after she cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council in order to rest.
Elizabeth marked seven decades on the throne earlier this summer.
“She is not only a part of the province but our family as well,” Ford said. “We are big fans, my dad was a big fan of the queen.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Charles says the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, "is a moment of the greatest sadness" for him and his family.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
BREAKING | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
London
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Huron County senior has lifelong dream fulfilled at Grand Bend track
It’s not your typical practice session at the Grand Bend Speedway.
Kitchener
-
Local monarchists remember Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death reverberates around the world, Waterloo region monarchists are remembering their encounters with the Queen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Police recover $50,000 worth of stolen 1/4 lb beef patties
A stolen tractor-trailer and the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that were inside have been accounted for, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Ont. seniors charged in $5M pot bust
Two Caledon men in their late 60s are facing charges after the OPP say they dismantled an illegal cannabis butane oil production.
-
Sault victim was shot multiple times in early morning attack on Albert Street
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the victim of a shooting Sept. 5 was attacked early in the morning.
Ottawa
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Here are the all the times Queen Elizabeth II has visited Ottawa
Twelve of Queen Elizabeth II's 22 visits to Canada since her accession to the throne have included stops in Ottawa.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Windsor man sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal abuse
Tyler Vassell, 31, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail to be served every weekend.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Charles says the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, "is a moment of the greatest sadness" for him and his family.
Barrie
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation
Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.
-
Victim identified in Bradford homicide
Police have released the identity of a Good Samaritan who was fatally injured after coming to the aid of a woman in distress in Bradford over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
'No malicious intent': NBCC Saint John says technical error caused alert that prompted lockdown
An alert that prompted the lockdown of New Brunswick Community College’s Saint John campus was a false alarm, the college said Thursday.
-
N.S. early childhood educators stage walkout over delayed pay raises
More than 100 early childhood educators in Nova Scotia staged a walkout over delayed pay raises Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Winnipeg
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
IN PICTURES:
IN PICTURES: | A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
-
COVID-19 cases down in Manitoba, severe outcomes still rising: latest data
The number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba reported recently has decreased, but severe outcomes have increased according to the latest data from the province.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
'Her presence touched entire generations': B.C. reaction to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, died at age 96 and B.C. officials say her presence had a significant impact on Canadians.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.