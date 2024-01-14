TORONTO
Toronto

Warehouse catches fire on Victoria Park Avenue: Toronto Fire

A fire broke out in a warehouse on Victoria Park Avenue early this morning. (Toronto Fire) A fire broke out in a warehouse on Victoria Park Avenue early this morning. (Toronto Fire)
A warehouse caught fire early this morning on Victoria Park Avenue.

Toronto fire says that they received a call for a commercial, industrial fire at 1:26 a.m. at 1400 Victoria Park Avenue. Flames can be seen inside the building, which Toronto fire says is a working warehouse.

Fire crews are currently on a fire watch in the area.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

