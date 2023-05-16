Vulnerable man 'unable to take care of himself' missing since Friday, last seen in Toronto
Police have set up a command post in Toronto's north end as they search for a missing man last seen Friday who they say is “unable to care for himself.”
Nathan was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue just before the weekend.
“Nathan has been missing for a couple days now and does not have the ability to care for himself for this long,” spokesperson for the service, Victor Kwong, told CTV News Toronto.
Nathan is 37-years-old, stands four-feet-six-inches tall and weighs approximately 170lbs, police said. At the time of his disappearance, he had a full beard and moustache.
A command post has been established by the Toronto Police Service at the Oakdale Community Centre at 350 Grandravine Drive.
Nathan is new to the Greater Toronto Area and previously lived in Kitchener-Waterloo area police said.
Police say they are concerned for Nathan’s safety, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at cracking down on repeat violent offenders being granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Cancer incidence dropped sharply in 2020 in Canada, suggesting many cases were missed: StatCan
There were more than 140,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Canada during the first year of the pandemic, but a sharp drop in rates among the most common cancers suggests that many cases may have gone undiagnosed.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
BREAKING | Maxime Bernier admits to public health order violations
Maxime Bernier has pleaded guilty to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.
Joly promotes friendship with South Korea as Canada seeks closer ties
Canada is vying to be the 'best of friends' with South Korea, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday after launching closer talks on economic security with her counterparts in Seoul.
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April
Statistics Canada said Tuesday the annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year.
Montreal
-
Ethics Commissioner opens probe after Quebec justice minister appoints friend as judge
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing an investigation by the national assembly's Ethics Commissioner after he appointed his friend to become a judge earlier this month.
-
Quebec won't challenge $385,000 awarded to Jean Charest
The Quebec government will not contest the judgment handed down in April that awarded $385,000 to former premier Jean Charest for invasion of privacy. However, Quebec will challenge Jean Charest's request for an additional $715,000 for abuse of process.
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
London
-
'Wielding a knife at officers' leads to charges
An incident in Grand Bend has led to charges for a North Middlesex man. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 11, OPP were called to a home on Ontario Street North.
-
Stabbing victim in critical condition, police looking for suspect
London police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a stabbing and robbery investigation.
-
ALL CLEAR: Severed gas line in London leads to precautionary evacuation
Residents have been allowed to return home after a severed gas line sparked a precautionary evacuation.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Explosive testimony as Ager Hasan trial nears conclusion
There was dramatic testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him
-
SUV crashes into Waterloo home
A Waterloo couple is shaken after an SUV crashed into their home early Tuesday morning – leaving a trail of destruction along the way.
-
Waterloo man facing number of charges after allegedly attacking vehicle with axe
An alleged axe attack to a vehicle has led to 14 criminal charges for a Waterloo man.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man, 58, charged with sexual assault of victims under age 16
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 58-year-old suspect in connection with sexual assaults reported in September 2022 and in March of this year.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
Attempted murder of Ontario woman interrupted by Good Samaritan who tried to fight suspect
A 70-year-old Ontario man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in an incident police say was interrupted by a Good Samaritan who tried to fight the suspect off.
Ottawa
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
-
These 8 Ottawa restaurants are in Canada's top 100
Eight Ottawa restaurants have cracked the annual list of Canada's top 100 restaurants, a slight uptick from last year.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Windsor airport has one-month runway before any impact from looming WestJet pilot strike
The union representing WestJet pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice which could ground flights Friday morning, but Windsor International Airport (YQG) won’t see any immediate impact, according to airport CO Mark Galvin.
-
Bylaw enforcement Bike Patrol Unit launches in Leamington
The Municipality of Leamington is introducing a new bylaw enforcement Bike Patrol Unit (BPU) this week to enhance community engagement and increase education about municipal by-laws.
-
Chatham man charged with impaired driving after allegedly stopping at green light
Chatham-Kent police say a 38-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after stopping at a green light.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County residents warned about driveway paving scam
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
-
Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded
Police charged a motorist on Highway 400 after allegedly clocking the vehicle speeding 185 kilometres per hour.
-
Search for missing woman ends, police say
Provincial police say the search for a 30-year-old woman missing since last month has ended.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Calgary
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Calgarians advised against using fire pits and campfires
Officials are advising residents to avoid setting fires, including those in fire pits and campfires, until further notice as wildfire smoke has gripped Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Street racing in Calgary: Police arrest 2, issue dozens of violations
A weekend operation that targeted street racing in southeast Calgary has resulted in at least two arrests and dozens of violations against drivers.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maxime Bernier admits to public health order violations
Maxime Bernier has pleaded guilty to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.
-
Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Fort St. John on alert, nearby areas on evacuation order
The British Columbia Wildfire Service hopes calmer winds in the province's northeast will give it the break it needs to assess fires threatening Fort St. John.
-
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Third week of Alberta election campaign continues with health top of mind
The third week of Alberta's election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.