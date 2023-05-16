Vulnerable man 'unable to take care of himself' missing since Friday, last seen in Toronto

Police have set up a command post in Toronto's north end as they search for a missing man last seen Friday who they say is “unable to care for himself.”

Nathan was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue just before the weekend.

“Nathan has been missing for a couple days now and does not have the ability to care for himself for this long,” spokesperson for the service, Victor Kwong, told CTV News Toronto.

Nathan is 37-years-old, stands four-feet-six-inches tall and weighs approximately 170lbs, police said. At the time of his disappearance, he had a full beard and moustache.

A command post has been established by the Toronto Police Service at the Oakdale Community Centre at 350 Grandravine Drive.

Nathan is new to the Greater Toronto Area and previously lived in Kitchener-Waterloo area police said.

Police say they are concerned for Nathan’s safety, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100.